Transport Minister Attends Quartet Ministerial Meeting On Development Road Project

Doha, Qatar: of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti has participated in the second quartet Ministerial Council meeting on the Development Road project and Al Faw development.

The meeting was held in Baghdad yesterday in attendance of Iraqi Minister of Transport H E Razzaq Muhaibas Al Saadawi, UAE Minister of and Infrastructure H E Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, and Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister H E Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The meeting discussed the latest progress on that strategic project as shown by the project consultants in terms of the railroads and highway works. The meeting also witnessed the signing of a quartet ministerial communiqué, which included endorsing the coordination structure for the project work management and governance, urging the States parties to exchange information and intensify efforts to achieve the project's desired goals, and studying ways and alternatives of railroad and land connection to deepen the economic and trade exchange between them and with the rest of the world and enhance the transportation of passengers and goods.

The Development Road will connect the Grand Al Faw Port with the borders of Turkey with a 1200km-long railroad and highway for the transporting of goods and passengers.