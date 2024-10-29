A Storm Of Unprecedented Magnitude Southern Company's Response To Hurricane Helene

MENAFN - 3BL) Southern Company

Hurricane Helene made landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on the evening of Thursday, September 26 as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing 140 mph winds and flooding rains as it moved north into Georgia.

The storm left catastrophic damage in its wake. For Georgia Power, Hurricane Helene was the most destructive storm in the company's 140-year history .

Immediate and unwavering response

The Southern Company system sprang into action, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to restoring service and aiding affected communities. By October 7, Georgia Power had restored service to 99% of the nearly 1.5 million customers impacted by the storm. This monumental effort involved more than 20,000 personnel, including teammates from Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and numerous other companies.

The damage was so severe in places that entire sections of the power grid had to be rebuilt. In total, Helene damaged or destroyed more than 8,300 power poles, 350 transmission structures and 4,500 transformers. More than 1,000 miles of power lines were restored.

Atlanta Gas Light (AGL), with support from teammates from Virginia Natural Gas, safely completed nearly 1,000 emergency leak calls across the final four days of September. That figure represents more calls than AGL received in the first four months of 2024 combined.

Coordinated and innovative efforts

Crews worked tirelessly around the clock, employing various methods to tackle the extensive damage. Teams on the ground navigated through fallen trees, broken power poles, flooded streets and downed lines, while aerial units and watercraft provided critical support. Specially equipped helicopters removed trees from transmission lines, drones assessed damage and made repairs from the air, and Marsh Masters navigated swamps and wetlands.

A heartfelt thank you to all who helped

Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, shared her reflections on the devastation and the company's response:

"Hurricane Helene brought unprecedented damage to Georgia Power's service areas, affecting countless communities, customers and our fellow teammates. The hard work of our employees and their unwavering commitment to our communities have been nothing short of inspiring, and I am confident we will emerge stronger and more united than ever."

This was a historic storm that required an unprecedented response and coordination from many teams across Georgia. State leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and other state agencies, members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, as well as members of the Georgia legislature and its leadership, alongside local county commissioners, mayors, first responders, law enforcement and countless others continue to be incredible partners.

"For your kindness, compassion, and patience, thank you to our Georgia Power customers, communities, employees and partners. More than ever, I am proud to be a Georgian, proud to be a part of this team, and grateful to be a part of this community. Our road to recovery may be long, but we are here for Georgia, and we are here for you,” Greene added.

Preparation and industrywide support

In the days ahead of Helene's landfall, Georgia Power's advance planning and strategy were crucial to restoration efforts. The company pre-positioned 10,000 restoration workers, equipment and supplies near areas of anticipated impact, ensuring a rapid response once weather conditions allowed. Southern Company Executive Vice President of Operations and President and CEO of Southern Company Services, Stan Connally, also coordinated efforts between industry executives and government leaders to ensure an effective and efficient response.

Support for our communities

As Georgia continues to rebuild, Southern Company remains steadfast in its commitment to being a citizen wherever it serves.

The Southern Company, Georgia Power and Southern Company Gas charitable foundations collectively donated $3 million to aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts. These funds were allocated to local charities, the American Red Cross and community recovery efforts.

To further assist customers, Georgia Power suspended disconnections, waived eligible late fees and paused collection activities through Dec. 15, 2024. Atlanta Gas Light also suspended shutoffs for customers in affected areas.

“At Southern Company, our commitment to our communities is unwavering. In the face of Hurricane Helene's unprecedented destruction, we stood together, offering our resources and support to those in need. We will continue to be a pillar of strength and resilience for all those affected,” said Chris Womack, Southern Company chairman, president and CEO.