Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta’S Impromptu Duet Stole The Show At Diwali Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta performed a duet on an old track called "Nain So Nain Nahi Milao" at a Diwali party, which was attended by names such as Mallika Sherawat, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan.

Actress Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a of Jackie and Neena, who have worked together in projects such as“Khujli” and“Mast Mein Rehne Ka”, singing the number, which has been originally voiced by late legendary Lata Mangeshkar from the 1955 "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje" directed by V. Shantaram. The other guests looked enchanted as the two started singing the old song.

Jackie looked dapper in an all black ensemble while Neena too twinned with the actor in black. To add some glitter, the actress wore gold earrings.

Talking about Jackie, his latest release is“Singham Again” directed by Rohit Shetty. The actor will be seen playing an antagonist in the movie, which has been given a spin of Ramayana. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.

'Singham Again' went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

Meanwhile, Neena recently became a grandmother. On October 14 she shared a picture and said“meri beti ki beti”.

Neena was seen holding her designer daughter Masaba Gupta's newborn lovingly in her arms. The actress was seen smiling as she looked at the baby.

“Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha,” she wrote as the caption.

Masaba and her actor husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their baby girl on October 11. The couple announced the news on Dussehra. The two got married in 2023.

The two had taken to Instagram, where they shared the news about the arrival of their first bundle of joy. They also shared a monochromatic picture of the baby girl's feet.

They wrote,“Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day” as they revealed that their daughter was born on Friday.

The designer was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The two chose to go their separate ways in 2019.

Talking about Neena, a National Award-winning actress, is known for her work in“Woh Chokri”,“Uunchai”,“Badhaai Ho”,“Gandhi”. She worked in television with the shows such as "Saans " and"Kamzor Kadii Kaun”. She was last seen on screen in“Kaagaz 2”.