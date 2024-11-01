J&K Panchayat Polls Soon: LG Manoj Sinha

“There was a need to include backward class for reservation in Panchayats under the State Re-Organisation Act. We couldn't hold the polls earlier but we are committed to hold Panchayat polls soon after all formalities are completed,” the LG said addressing the UT Foundation Day function at SKICC.

He also said peace, stability, rule of law and time-tested democratic values make J&K UT an attractive investment destination.“The confidence of investors in Jammu Kashmir is reflected in the highest ever inflows of investment in the past four years,” he said and reiterated his commitment for the extension of the new industrial development scheme in J&K.“Time is not far when the flow of investment would touch to Rs one lakh crore which will also create ample opportunities for the youth,”

About the achievements registered in the Banking sector, the LG highlighted that the J&K Bank is one of the greatest turnaround success stories of the UT.“In 2019-20, the bank has reported a loss of Rs.1139 Cr. It reported a profit of Rs. 1700 Cr in the year 2023-24. In current FY, J&K Bank clocked Rs. 991 Cr in profit,” he added.

The LG called upon the people to remain united, identify and isolate anti-national elements and those disrupting the peace.

“My dream is to see that every family is prosperous. My dream is to see Faster development of the infrastructure, industries and fruits of growth reach the last person in the queue,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

LG Administers 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Pledge To Officers

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Pledge to the officers at Raj Bhawan, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Janm-Jayanti, the Lt Governor has called upon the people to dedicate themselves to the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and work towards building a Viksit Bharat.

“Humble tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, Iron Man of India, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for India's freedom & creation of a united India. On the occasion of his Janm-Jayanti, let us dedicate ourselves to his ideals & work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” the LG posted on X.

