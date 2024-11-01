US Election 2024: Here's Why Nation Votes In November But Swears In New President In January

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: In the United States, citizens vote in November, but the new president is not inaugurated until January. Unlike many countries that quickly transition to new leaders, the US has an 11-week transition period.

The US initially allowed for transferring power from an outgoing president to their successor.

The Electoral College is an ancient and complex institution used exclusively for presidential elections, while the popular vote determines all Congressional, state, and local elections. This system was established in the Constitution of 1787. At that time, the founding fathers explicitly rejected the idea of a popular vote for selecting the President, as they doubted voters' ability to make informed choices.

The Electoral College was created as a compromise between those who believed Congress should select the President and those who supported a direct nationwide popular vote. As a result, state legislatures were tasked with appointing electors to form the Electoral College.

The current electoral cycle will once again hinge on key swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin (the Rust Belt) and Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina (the Sun Belt).

When Joe Biden was the Democratic candidate after winning the primaries, securing the Rust Belt was essential for his victory, while the Sun Belt was largely considered a lost cause. With Kamala Harris now on the ticket, the Democratic Party has regained competitiveness in all seven states, increasing the potential combinations for achieving the 270 electoral votes needed, while the Republican pathways remain relatively unchanged, as per media reports.

Why the gap?

One of the primary reasons for the gap between the election and inauguration is the need for a smooth transition of power. After the election, the president-elect and their team require time to prepare for governance, which includes assembling a cabinet, developing policies, and addressing national issues. This period allows the incoming administration to establish the groundwork for their agenda.

This schedule also accommodates the Electoral College system, which officially determines the president weeks after the popular vote. Unlike parliamentary systems, where the winning party assumes power immediately, this transition period allows for a more organized handover, ensuring that the new administration can hit the ground running.

