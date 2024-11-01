Sharvari Posts ‘Chaotic’ Family Picture: Reason For Who I Am, What I Dream To Become

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Sharvari shared a glimpse of her family and tagged them as the reason for who she is and what she dreams to become.

Sharvari shared three pictures of posing alongside her family on Diwali. The first two pictures had the actress nicely posing with her family.

However, the last image was a hilarious one as in the picture the actress' dog jumped on her father and Sharvari is seen making a hilarious shocked face.

For the caption, she wrote:“The centre of my universe. The reason for who I am and what I dream to become! - My Aai, Baba, Kastu, Arry & Miso. PS. What's a family photo without some chaos. Happy Diwali ~ Shubh Deepawali from all of us to each one of y'all.”

Ahead of Diwali, Sharvari shared many looks.

Sharvari: Desi masala is my favourite flavour for Diwali looks. On October 27, she shared a quirky post about how she loves the“desi flavour” in the outfits she wears and the banana wafers she gorges on.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous gold and colourful lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and also indulging in banana chips.

“Desi Masala is my favourite flavour for Diwali looks & Kela Wafers! Thank you @abujanisandeepkhosla for making me feel amazing last evening! This truly is my favourite look ever!,” she wrote as the caption.

Currently, she is busy shooting for the upcoming project, 'Alpha,' leaving no stone unturned to fully immerse herself in her role.

In this film, she stars opposite Alia Bhatt, directed by Shiv Rawail of 'The Railway Men' fame. Both Alia and Sharvari have been filming in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir.

Sharvari had earlier said that she has been a big fan of Alia ever since she has watched her movies.

“That was a dream come true. Because I've been such a big fan of Alia's ever since I've watched her movies. She's incredible,” Sharvari said during the IFP Festival, one of the world's leading festivals for all things Creativity X Culture.

“I never thought that so early on in my career I'd get an opportunity to work with Alia and headline a project like Alpha with her. So, for me, it is a dream come true,” she said.

'Alpha' is slated for release on December 25, 2025.