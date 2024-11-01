Syrian Firefighters Battling Massive Wildfire In Latakia Forests
11/1/2024 2:30:17 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Nov 1 (IANS) Firefighters in Syria's northwestern coastal Latakia province were battling a massive wildfire in the dense forests, local media reported.
The fire has been raging in the rural area of Badrousiyah in Latakia as strong winds and thick vegetation drove flames toward the Kasab area near the Syrian-Turkish border.
Kasab is home to some of Syria's largest forests, making containment efforts especially challenging, Xinhua news agency reported.
Additional firefighting teams have been dispatched from nearby provinces to assist, and residents in the areas of Badrousiyah and Mushayrifa have been evacuated.
