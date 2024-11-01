Exhibitors Laud Broad Global Participation At Milipol Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Local and foreign exhibitors have lauded the vibrancy of Milipol Qatar 2024 and the broad regional and global participation in the exhibition, which concluded at the Doha and Center yesterday.

Talking to The Peninsula, the participants said the 15th edition of the global event for homeland security and safety was hugely successful and attracted stakeholders from across the region and globe. Participants said that the event not only provided them an opportunity to showcase their offerings, but also connected them to potential partners and stakeholders.

“This exhibition is very successful, because normally you pay a lot of money to market your company all over. And here you are bringing everyone in the same place and presenting all the technologies in like a 50 square metre space which gives you like a good position,” said Group CEO of Traffic Tech Qatar, Abdel Rahman Al Khateeb.



Traffic Tech is a Qatari company established in 2000. It is a service provider and system integrator.“We have done a lot of projects in Qatar within the FIFA World Cup 2022. We have installed thousands of CCTV cameras. Most of intelligent transportation systems in Qatar have been installed by Traffic Tech.

“We are a regular exhibitor in Milipol and we find that this exhibition is a great opportunity because most of our main clients are visiting Milipol Qatar, mainly the Ministry of Interior.”

Al Khateeb said his company is also leveraging their Qatar experience to expand to other countries and has opened an office in Saudi Arabia.

ICT technology giant Huawei also had a prominent presence at Milipol Qatar, showcasing its advanced tech solutions and its growing focus on industrial intelligence and homeland security.

Sultan Mahmood Malik, Chief Security Officer at Huawei's Gulf North Rep Office, said the company's networks support over three billion users globally without a single major cybersecurity incident.



Huawei's solutions, currently implemented in more than 170 countries, have earned the trust of 1,500 carriers and 10,000 enterprise networks, he added. Malik said Milipol was an opportunity for Huawei to strengthen its partnerships and demonstrate its solutions for homeland and public safety.

Yves Mittelmann, Business Development Manager at French firm Incitius, said he was surprised by the number of visitors to the exhibition. Incitius is a software publishing company specialising in PDF format, CAD formats, and electronic document management. He said it was his first participation in Milipol Qatar, where he also learnt about Qatar's industrial advancement.

“I was not aware that there were companies in Qatar building such huge vehicles that are available here,” he remarked. Emirates Safety Laboratory, a fire testing and product certification facility based in Dubai participated in the event for the first time.

Its General Manager David Campbell said,“It's important to keep fire safety in the front of everybody's mind because if you have a well-informed and well aware public, then the number of incidents are reduced and we save lives.”