President, PM Extend Warm Wishes On State Foundation Day To Multiple States, Uts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Narendra Modi, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of several States and Union Territories, including Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on State Foundation Day.

In a message shared on X, President Murmu conveyed her best wishes, stating, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep on Foundation Day."

"I hope that the people of these States and Union Territories continue to contribute to the country's development journey and that their lives be filled with peace and prosperity," she added.

PM Modi also took to social media platform X to honour the day, highlighting the unique contributions of each state.

In his message to Madhya Pradesh, he wrote, "Best wishes to all the residents of Madhya Pradesh on the State Foundation Day. I hope this state, rich in natural resources and cultural heritage, continues to set new standards of development in every field."

For Haryana, he expressed admiration for its historical significance and impact on the nation, saying, "Our Haryana, known for its rich historical heritage, has always contributed significantly to the development of the country. I wish its people happiness, prosperity, and good health on this special day."

PM Modi extended similar wishes to Chhattisgarh, acknowledging the state's rich tribal heritage. "My heartfelt best wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh on State Foundation Day. I wish that this state, adorned with a wonderful confluence of glorious folk traditions and tribal culture, continues to progress rapidly on the path of development," he said.

He also shared special messages for Kerala and Karnataka, applauding Kerala's global contributions and Karnataka's development.

"Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala is known for its mesmerising landscapes, vibrant traditions, and hardworking people. May the people of Kerala keep progressing in the times to come," PM Modi posted, adding, "Kannada Rajyotsava is a special occasion recognising Karnataka's exemplary culture and traditions. The state has remarkable people driving progress and innovation in all sectors. May Karnataka's people always be happy and successful."

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also shared his greetings on the occasion, emphasising India's unity in diversity.

He wrote in a post on X, "Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day today. These vibrant cultures, diverse languages, rich histories, and enduring traditions are the heart of India's strength."

"Let us celebrate and safeguard this unity, recognising each state's unique contribution to our nation," Rahul Gandhi added.