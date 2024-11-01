Vegetable Seeds Market Growth Drivers And Trends: Analysis And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vegetable Seeds Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The vegetable seeds market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $10.92 billion in 2023 to $12.15 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 11.3%. Contributing factors include global population growth, urbanization, lifestyle changes, globalization of food supply chains, and increased demand for exotic vegetables.

How Much Will the Global Vegetable Farming Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The vegetable seeds market is expected to see rapid growth, reaching $18.48 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0%. This growth is driven by the expansion of organic farming, opportunities in global trade and exports, the development of water-efficient seed varieties, government incentives, and consumer preferences for locally produced goods. Major trends include the introduction of disease-resistant seed varieties, high-yield hybrid varieties, the application of biotechnology for trait enhancements, customization for urban and container gardening, and the adoption of precision agriculture technologies.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Vegetable Seeds Market?

Increasing demand for organic food is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the vegetable seeds market. The pandemic heightened interest in organic products, viewed as healthier and immune-boosting, driving market demand.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Vegetable Farming Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, JK Agri Genetics Limited, United Phosphorous Ltd., Bayer FMC Corporation, FMC Corporation, Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, Vilmorin & Cie SA, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Bayer CropScience Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co Ltd., Kaveri Seeds Company Pvt, De Enkhuizer Zaadwinkel, East-West Seed Company Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Vegetable Seeds Market Size?

Organic vegetable seeds have become a significant trend in the vegetable seeds market. Manufacturers are introducing organic vegetable seeds to meet the rising demand for organic food.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Vegetable Seeds Market?

1) By Type: Open-Pollinated, Hybrids

2) By Crop Type: Solanaceae, Roots And Bulb, Cucurbit, Brassica, Leafy, Other Crop Types

3) By Traits: Genetically Modified, Conventional

4) By Form: Inorganic, Organic

Geographical Highlights: Asia-Pacific Leading Vegetable Seeds Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vegetable seeds market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vegetable seeds global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Vegetable Seeds Market Overview?

Vegetable seeds are seeds from plants that can be cultivated in gardens or on small farms and marketed as vegetables or herbs. These seeds originate from flowers, which represent the initial stage of the seed lifecycle, while seedlings represent the final stage. Various stages between these two differ among plant species.

