Countries In European Union Show Interest In Panama Railway

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Despite the sanctions imposed by Panama on European companies for inclusion in discriminatory lists, they are interested in the Panama-David Railway project.

During his weekly discussion, President José Raúl Mulino explained that the National Railway Secretariat is in talks with several companies seeking funding for the project, including those from the European Union (EU).

However, restrictions imposed by the Executive affect its participation in this and other tenders.

According to the president, these countries are concerned that they will not be able to participate due to the measures taken by this government, but he considers this to be a pressure measure.

“We welcome all foreign investment, but not at our expense, not at the expense of the country and much less at the expense of the discredit and loss of prestige of our name,” he emphasized.

Mulino explained that these are very large companies that have significant influence in their various governments and that have committed to doing their part to pave the way.

Because Panama remains on the European Union's discriminatory list, other nations on this continent have also included it on their lists, specifically the Netherlands.

The Dutch Government informed Panama that its inclusion is due solely to the EU listing, therefore, they do not consider it to be a low-tax and non-cooperative jurisdiction.

“This is very common, some European countries keep us on the list because we are on the European Union list,” Mulino said.

The president stressed that during the first months of next year he will make a second European tour to countries such as Spain, Portugal and Germany to join him as allies in his diplomatic offensive.

In the meantime, sanctions remain in place, and no company from European countries will be able to participate in tenders with the State.

