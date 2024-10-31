Global Threat Intelligence Market Set For 15.50% Growth, Reaching $21.92 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The threat intelligence market has also experienced rapid growth recently. It will grow from $10.86 billion in 2023 to $12.33 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 13.6%. The growth drivers include rising cyber threats, regulatory compliance, improvements in incident response, and the increasing complexity of cyber attacks.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Third-party Risk Management Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The threat intelligence market is anticipated to grow rapidly, projected to reach $21.92 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.5%. This growth is driven by IoT security challenges, advanced persistent threats, collaborative intelligence sharing, zero trust security models, and geopolitical tensions. Major trends include cloud security concerns, AI and machine learning integration, automation, open-source intelligence, and a focus on cloud security.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Threat Intelligence Market?

The increasing demand for solutions to protect network infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the threat intelligence market. Companies are investing in advanced threat intelligence to reduce the attack surface and secure their network assets.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Third-party Risk Management Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Anomali Inc., IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CrowdStrike Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Optiv Security Inc., Rapid7 Inc., FireEye Inc.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Threat Intelligence Market Size ?

Technological advancement is a key trend n the market, with new tools being developed to enhance cybersecurity defenses and future-proof systems.

How Is The Global Threat Intelligence Market Segmented?

1) By Solution: Threat Intelligence Platforms, Risk and Compliance Management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Incident Forensics

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Vertical: Healthcare, Transportation, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Retail, Education

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Threat Intelligence Market

North America was the largest region in the threat intelligence market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Threat Intelligence Market?

Threat intelligence comprises software solutions that organizations use to comprehend the threats currently targeting them. This validated information is utilized to prepare for, mitigate, and identify cyber threats that seek to exploit valuable resources.

The Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Threat Intelligence Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into threat intelligence market size, threat intelligence market drivers and trends, threat intelligence market major players, threat intelligence competitors' revenues, threat intelligence global market positioning, and threat intelligence market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

