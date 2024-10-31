Warsaw Hopes For Best Cooperation With New Ambassador Of Ukraine
10/31/2024 7:24:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw officials are counting on "the best possible cooperation" with the new ambassador of Ukraine, who is due to arrive in Poland soon.
This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Pawel Wronski, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent on Vasyl Bodnar being appointed as new Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland.
"We count on the best cooperation with every Ukrainian ambassador in Poland. We are a friendly country and we wish Ukraine all the best," Wronski emphasized.
He added that "it is hard to find two other countries, like Poland and Ukraine, where relations would be so active."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Vasyl Bodnar Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland. Before that, he led the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey.
Until the summer 2024, Ukraine's Embassy in Poland was headed by Vasyl Zvarych. By decree of June 21, the President dismissed him from the post, appointing him the head of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic. Roman Shepeliak until now was Charge d'affaires ad interim of Ukraine in Poland.
Photo: Sebastian Indra/MSZ
