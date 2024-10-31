Sextuplets Born In Afghanistan's Jawzjan Die Shortly After Birth

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The six newborn sextuplets, who were born three days ago in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province, have passed away.

The father, Aminullah, stated that all six infants died on Wednesday, October 30, due to medical complications.

The sextuplets included two boys and four girls.

On Monday, officials at a private hospital in Jawzjan, where the babies were born, had initially described the condition of both the newborns and their mother as stable, noting that all six infants appeared healthy.

However, today, Aminullah shared that his wife remains under medical care as she recovers from the demanding birth.

Aminullah also expressed that he is facing financial difficulties and is in urgent need of assistance to support his family.

The Office of the Prime Minister of the Taliban announced that it has provided 250,000 Afghanis in assistance to the family of the six newborns who passed away in Jawzjan.

Today, the office shared news of the financial support given to Aminullah, the father of the infants.

Officials at Shukran Private Hospital in Jawzjan had earlier, on Monday, reported that a woman in the province had given birth to sextuplets.

Multiple births have occurred in various provinces across Afghanistan before, particularly in the northern regions.

Afghanistan, however, ranks among the countries in Asia with the highest maternal and infant mortality rates.

The tragic loss of the sextuplets highlights the limited healthcare resources and medical facilities available in Afghanistan, especially for vulnerable cases such as high-risk births.

Community and humanitarian support are essential to aid families like Aminullah's in coping with such difficult circumstances.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram