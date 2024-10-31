Chile Leads Latin America In Immigration Opposition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's immigration landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years. The country has seen a significant increase in its foreign-born population.



This shift has led to growing public unease and policy changes. Recent data from the Casen survey reveals that immigrants now make up 8.8% of Chile's population.



This figure translates to approximately 1.7 million foreign-born residents. The growth has been rapid and substantial. In 2006, immigrants accounted for only 1% of the population.



This surge in immigration has not gone unnoticed by the Chilean public. A recent Cadem poll sheds light on public sentiment. It found that 75% of Chileans believe crime has increased in the past three months.



Many respondents pointed to immigration as a key factor in this perceived rise. The poll also revealed broader concerns about public safety.







A staggering 89% of respondents feel that crime has become more violent compared to a year ago. Moreover, 75% expressed worry about becoming victims of crime themselves.

Chile's Migration Policy and Social Integration Challenges

These concerns have political implications. The survey showed that 52% of respondents believe the government should address the crime issue. Another 30% see a new criminal justice reform as the solution.



The changing demographics have presented challenges for policymakers. Chile's laws and policies often make it difficult for migrants to obtain legal status. This situation can push many to remain outside the legal framework.



In response to these challenges, the government has taken action. In February, it placed armed forces in charge of patrolling the northern border. This area has been a hotspot for irregular migration.



Despite these measures, integrating migrants into Chilean society remains a complex issue. The Casen survey found that while migrants often have more years of schooling than the average Chilean, many struggle to find jobs matching their skills.



Furthermore, migrants face precarious working conditions. A higher proportion work without contracts compared to native Chileans. This situation highlights the need for policies that address both border control and integration.



The government has acknowledged past shortcomings in migration policy. Luis Thayer, director of the National Migration Service, noted a historical lack of state involvement in this area.



He emphasized that Chile now has a policy and action plan for migrant inclusion and migration flow management. As Chile grapples with these changes, the country faces a delicate balancing act.



It must address public concerns about safety and social cohesion. At the same time, it needs to ensure the rights and integration of its growing immigrant population.



The coming years will likely see continued debate on this issue. Chile's experience reflects broader global challenges in managing migration. The country's response will be closely watched both regionally and internationally.

MENAFN31102024007421016031ID1108839705