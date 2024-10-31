Gold Hits Record High As U.S. Election Concerns Intensify

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of %Gold is at a record high as uncertainty about the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election in the U.S. intensifies.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to hit an all-time high of $2,790.01 U.S. an ounce before pulling back a bit to trade at $2,787.30 U.S.

Gold futures that expire in December rose 0.6% to a record $2,796.85 U.S. an ounce.

Demand for gold, which is widely viewed as a safe haven asset in times of and turmoil, is rising ahead of a tight presidential election in the U.S.

The New York Times final national poll showed vice-president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump deadlocked at 48% support among decided American voters.

Many pundits say it may take weeks or months to determine a final winner in the U.S. presidential election.

Japan has also added to the political uncertainty after a coalition led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost its parliamentary majority in a recent election.

In addition to political worries, gold’s price is marching higher as tensions escalate in the Middle East with Iran vowing retaliation for Israel’s recent missile strike on the country.

Other precious metals are also marching higher on safe haven demand, with the spot price of silver climbing to $33.94 U.S. an ounce.

Another interest rate reduction from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next policy meeting on Nov. 7 is also seen as a positive catalyst for gold.

Lower interest rates benefit non-yielding assets such as gold.