Gold Hits Record High As U.S. Election Concerns Intensify
Date
10/31/2024 7:01:59 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of %Gold is at a record high as uncertainty about the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election in the U.S. intensifies.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to hit an all-time high of $2,790.01 U.S. an ounce before pulling back a bit to trade at $2,787.30 U.S.
Gold futures that expire in December rose 0.6% to a record $2,796.85 U.S. an ounce.
Demand for gold, which is widely viewed as a safe haven asset in times of market and Political turmoil, is rising ahead of a tight presidential election in the U.S.
The New York Times final national poll showed vice-president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump deadlocked at 48% support among decided American voters.
Many pundits say it may take weeks or months to determine a final winner in the U.S. presidential election.
Japan has also added to the political uncertainty after a coalition led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost its parliamentary majority in a recent election.
In addition to political worries, gold’s price is marching higher as tensions escalate in the Middle East with Iran vowing retaliation for Israel’s recent missile strike on the country.
Other precious metals are also marching higher on safe haven demand, with the spot price of silver climbing to $33.94 U.S. an ounce.
Another interest rate reduction from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next policy meeting on Nov. 7 is also seen as a positive catalyst for gold.
Lower interest rates benefit non-yielding assets such as gold.
MENAFN31102024007606016353ID1108839697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.