Century Complete Unveils New Model Home In Bullhead City, AZ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Exceptional lineup of ranch-style floor plans now selling from the $240s at Rancho Colorado

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, leader in home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-is excited to invite homebuyers and agents to tour the newest model home from its Century Complete brand at Rancho Colorado in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Verbena Floor Plan | New Homes in Bullhead City, AZ | Rancho Colorado by Century Complete

Continue Reading

Offering a walkthrough of the community's ranch-style Verbena plan, the new model showcases a versatile open-concept layout with features like granite countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a covered patio-included features with every home at Rancho Colorado.

"We're thrilled to open our new model home for tours, giving buyers a firsthand look at the craftsmanship and lifestyle available at Rancho Colorado," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With affordable and quality homes available for quick move-in at this scenic location, it's the perfect time for buyers to come find their dream home."

Learn more and explore available homes at .



More Century Complete communities now selling in the Mohave Valley area:



Chaparral Terrace in Bullhead City (final opportunity)

Twin Palm Estates in Fort Mohave (USDA eligible, zero down payment) Desert Lakes in Fort Mohave (golf course community)

MORE ABOUT RANCHO COLORADO | BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Now selling from the $240s



150+ single-family

homesites

Ranch floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,155 to 1,815 square feet

1- and 2-bay garages

Granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, white shaker cabinets, covered patios and more included Less than a mile from the Colorado River, with fast access to Laughlin

Location:

2419 Vista Del Oro

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

520.213.8607

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED