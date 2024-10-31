Century Complete Unveils New Model Home In Bullhead City, AZ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Exceptional lineup of ranch-style floor plans now selling from the $240s at Rancho Colorado
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-is excited to invite homebuyers and Real estate agents to tour the newest model home from its Century Complete brand at Rancho Colorado in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Verbena Floor Plan | New Homes in Bullhead City, AZ | Rancho Colorado by Century Complete
Offering a walkthrough of the community's ranch-style Verbena plan, the new model showcases a versatile open-concept layout with features like granite countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a covered patio-included features with every home at Rancho Colorado.
"We're thrilled to open our new model home for tours, giving buyers a firsthand look at the craftsmanship and lifestyle available at Rancho Colorado," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With affordable and quality homes available for quick move-in at this scenic location, it's the perfect time for buyers to come find their dream home."
Learn more and explore available homes at .
More Century Complete communities now selling in the Mohave Valley area:
Chaparral Terrace in Bullhead City (final opportunity)
Twin Palm Estates in Fort Mohave (USDA eligible, zero down payment)
Desert Lakes in Fort Mohave (golf course community)
MORE ABOUT RANCHO COLORADO | BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Now selling from the $240s
150+ single-family
homesites
Ranch floor plans
Up to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,155 to 1,815 square feet
1- and 2-bay garages
Granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, white shaker cabinets, covered patios and more included
Less than a mile from the Colorado River, with fast access to Laughlin
Location:
2419 Vista Del Oro
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
520.213.8607
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
