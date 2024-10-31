Russian Drone Attack Damages Power Line In Kyiv
Date
10/31/2024 7:24:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv this morning, a high-voltage overhead power line operated by DTEK was damaged as the downed drone plunged to the ground.
That's according to DTEK Group, Ukrinform reports.
"Thanks to automatic switching, power supplies to Kyiv households were not suspended. However, the line needs significant restoration. energy repair teams are working on that," the company said.
As Ukrinform reported, since the evening of Wednesday, October 30, Russian troops have attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones of various types, including Shaheds. Air defense units downed 17 of 43 enemy UAVs.
The photo is illustrative
