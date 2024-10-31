(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propagandists targeting foreign audiences, including in Latin America, label Ukrainians as "Nazis," but for the Kremlin, anyone who does not align with Russia is a Nazi.

That's according to Lilia Lemoine, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the National of Argentina, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Everything that the Russians tell other countries is a big lie. You probably know quite well about the things they tell about Ukraine overseas. It's mostly that you are a wannabe, 'imaginary' country. They claim that Ukrainians are all Nazis. But, basically, anyone who doesn't align with Russia is a Nazi for the Kremlin," Lemoine emphasized.

She added that the Russians are trying to portray themselves as "good guys". "But if you simply look at the facts, that's just not possible for many, many reasons," the deputy noted.

As an example highlighting the absurdity of Russia's narrative about the "Nazis" in power in Ukraine, Lemoine cited her visit to Uman, a city that annually hosts Hasidim Jews for pilgrimage

"Come to think about it, so many Jews flocking into Uman, and Russia still claiming Ukraine is a Nazi country. How can that be the case? Even more so, your President is of Jewish origin," the Argentinian lawmaker noted.

As reported, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, in an interview with the Portuguese political commentator Nun Rogeiro, noted that most Ukrainians are already trained in information hygiene, while many Europeans have yet to learn it for their own security.