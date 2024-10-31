Javier Milei First To Bring Ukrainian Flag To Argentina Parliament Lawmaker Lemoine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, is an ardent supporter of Ukraine and in every way shows solidarity in the country's fight against Russian aggression.

Lilia Lemoine, a member of the lower house of the National of Argentina, who is part of President Javier Milei's force, the LLA, recalled this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Our current president, with whom I have had an honor to work since 2020, is the first politician in our country to ever bring a Ukrainian flag to Parliament when he was working in Congress," she said.

The lawmaker noted that it was a very emotional moment for her, given her Ukrainian roots.

Lilia Lemoine recalled that in 2019, her political force lost the elections, but as she learned that Volodymyr Zelensky won the election in Ukraine, she began to research the situation that country more thorroughly.

"I found out that Ukraine had banned communism as such. Then I felt so proud that you made that move. See, my grandparents had to flee the slaughtering, the Holodomor, one of the worst genocides in history, committed by the Soviets, and now the same people are trying to conquer Ukraine, again," the lawmaker emphasized.

According to the lawmaker, Milei "is aware of history and the context well", in particular regarding the circumstances of the Ukrainian-Russian confrontation.

"And he's totally aligned with Volodymyr Zelensky. And also, you don't have to be a historian to see what Russia is doing. Ukraine regained independence in 1991, and the Russians are now trying to expand their borders. It's not Ukraine that invaded its neighbor. On the other hand, if you do know history, you should also keep in mind that Russia's territorial claims look ridiculous. After Kyiv was founded, literally centuries passed before Moscow emerged," Lemoine concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Javier Milei called his participation in the Global Peace Summit part of "big changes" in Argentina, stressing that under his leadership the country is returning to the civilized world and supports Ukraine unequivocally.