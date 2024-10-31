Parliament Endorses Draft State Budget For 2025 In First Reading

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 31, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the first reading the draft bill on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry

“On October 31, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the first reading the draft state budget for 2025. A total of 247 Members of Parliament voted in favor of such decision,” the report states.

In particular, the revenues of the state budget general fund (excluding grants and interbudgetary transfers) are expected to reach UAH 2.007 trillion, which is UAH 411 billion higher compared to 2024.

The expenditures of the state budget general fund were estimated at UAH 3.644 trillion, which is UAH 535 billion higher compared to 2024.

A total of UAH 2.223 trillion (about 26% of GDP) will be provided for the national security and defense sector in 2025, which is UAH 46 billion higher compared to 2024 (taking into account the amendments to the state budget, which had been passed by the Verkhovna Rada).

As the document was being prepared for the first reading, Members of Parliament, factions, groups and committees submitted 2,099 proposals to the draft state budget for 2025, which was forwarded to Parliament by the Ukrainian government on September 14, 2024.

A reminder that, according to the regulations, the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2025 shall be considered in the second reading no later than November 20. The final version shall be adopted no later than December 1.