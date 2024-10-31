Spencer's Drops Exclusive New Snoop Holidaze Collection Featuring Sweaters, Snoop On The Stoop And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Spencer's Snoop on the Stoop

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Just in time for the holiday season, Spencer's is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Snoop on the Stoop Collection, featuring brand new exclusive merchandise that embodies America's Top Dogg.

Inspired by the viral holiday elf trend, the Snoop on the Stoop Collection is designed for fans eager to light up this Christmas.

Our cold-blooded edition of Snoop on the Stoop is rolling into Spencer's. Head to your local store to turn up for tha Holidaze.

This exclusive holiday drop includes:



Snoop on the Stoop Doll : bluntly paired for adult indulgence, this one-of-a-kind Snoop on the Stoop is one you won't find anywhere else.

Happy

Holidaze Sweater :

the only holiday sweater that comes with the ultimate Death Row Records drip will have you rolling up in style.

Merry Chrismizzle

Sweater :

decked out with a light-up weed wreath, this stylish sweater is the perfect choice for any Christmas party.

Coffee Mug : sip in style with your exclusive Snoop-approved mug. Christmas Ornament : deck the halls with show-stopping Christmas accessories this year, creating the ultimate hood tradition.

"Snoop truly embodies the playful and authentic personality that has been the core of the Spencer's brand for decades," said Nikki Balles, Senior Director, Public Relations. "We are thrilled to show our support and be a part of Team Snoop with our exclusive Holidaze collection that blends Snoop's iconic persona with Spencer's unapologetically fun spirit and quality."

All items are officially licensed and embody Spencer's commitment to unique and eye-catching products that resonate with fans. The new merchandise will be available for purchase starting today in all Spencer's stores and online at Spencers.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For over 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find a store near you, please visit SpencersOnline.



About Snoop on the Stoop

The Snoop on the Stoop collection is a holiday line created in collaboration with Snoop Dogg, designed to bring a fresh, fun twist to traditional holiday decor and apparel. Inspired by Snoop's iconic style and personality, the collection includes a range of exclusive items-from cozy holiday sweaters and festive coffee mugs to the signature Snoop on the Stoop doll, each piece crafted to bring warmth, humor, and a touch of Snoop's charisma to the season. The Snoop on the Stoop offers fans a unique way to celebrate the holidays with products that stand out and make every moment fun and memorable.

SOURCE Spencer's

