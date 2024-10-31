K3 Holdings And Alpine LA Properties Share Tips For A Safe And Fun Halloween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nathan KadishaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates in Los Angeles are sharing safety tips to help residents enjoy Halloween responsibly and with neighborly consideration.“For our residents, Halloween is a special time to connect, celebrate, and build community,” said Michael Kadisha, a Principal at K3 Holdings.“The property management teams are here to make sure everyone can enjoy the holiday safely and support each other in creating a festive environment that's mindful of all neighbors.”To make Halloween memorable, K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are recommending a few simple precautions.For those heading out with young trick-or-treaters, reflective tape or glow sticks on costumes are a quick and easy way to stay visible in low light.“Taking a few extra minutes for safety, like checking treats before kids enjoy them, goes a long way,” Michael Kadisha added.For residents who decorate at home, K3 Holdings suggests using flame-resistant materials to avoid fire hazards and opting for electric candles or LED lights. Keeping pathways clear from pumpkins, decorations, or cords can help ensure everyone's safety.Residents hosting Halloween gatherings are encouraged to keep an eye on guests, serve non-alcoholic drink options, and encourage responsible drinking among adults to create a safe space for all attendees.“Being a good neighbor on Halloween is about small gestures, like keeping noise down during parties, offering a friendly wave to trick-or-treaters, and respecting common spaces,” said Nathan Kadisha, a K3 Principal.“Our communities thrive when everyone looks out for each other, and Halloween is the perfect time to put this into action.”With these simple tips in mind, K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties encourage residents to enjoy a memorable, safe, and neighborly Halloween.About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

