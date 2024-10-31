Spark The Vote Social Media & Film Challenge Winners Inspire Civic Action Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winning Video: "Soldiers March On" by Daniel Land

Alice Moore and Denise Holt March On Pettus Bridge 2024

Charles Thomas, Founder & Director of When You Vote I Win (WYVIW)

Michigan's Charles Thomas Wins for Inspiring Video

- Charles ThomasDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Why Do You Vote? Social Action Campaign has announced the winners of the Spark the Vote Social & Challenge, awarding Michigan's own Charles Thomas and Detroit-based filmmaker Daniel Land among nine talented creators nationwide. Each winner, including this Detroit team, will receive a $5,000 prize for engaging video content that encourages civic participation and focuses on the power of voting to shape America's future.Charles Thomas, founder and director of When You Vote I Win (WYVIW) , produced the winning video that reflects the organization's mission to connect Michigan citizens with their voting rights through powerful storytelling and personal legacy. The video,“Sister Soldiers March On,” was inspired by Thomas's aunts, Alice Moore and Denise Holt, who marched on the Pettus Bridge as teenagers on what became known as Bloody Sunday during the Civil Rights Movement alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.“Winning this award is an honor, and our goal is to continue mobilizing voters by sharing the story of my family's civil rights legacy. We hope this message inspires Michigan's youth to engage in civic duties and uphold the right to vote,” said Thomas.Through partnerships with the League of Women Voters of Michigan (LWV-MI), the Michigan Department of State, and local clerks' offices, When You Vote, I Win has become a pillar for voter mobilization efforts across Michigan. With initiatives like“An Afternoon with Two Selma Foot Soldiers,” WYVIW introduces audiences to Alice and Denise's story, connecting past struggles with today's fight for voting rights. Mr. Thomas also created the beautiful public domain voting video,“I Belong ,” in 2022.The Spark the Vote Challenge awarded over $50,000 in prizes to creators like Thomas, who effectively use creative media to convey the importance of voting. As part of the national campaign, Thomas and other winners aim to address democracy, equality, climate, healthcare, and public safety in their work. Notably, Spark the Vote SCOTUS category winner musician Aaron Steinberg also paid his prize forward to fellow filmmakers, reinforcing the campaign's spirit of collective empowerment.“The Spark the Vote Challenge has shown us the incredible potential of creative storytelling to inspire civic participation,” said Holly Mosher, Executive Director of Why Do You Vote?“We are so proud of all the participants for using their creativity to ignite change.”About When You Vote I Win:When You Vote I Win is a Michigan-based nonprofit focused on voter education and engagement, connecting communities through the power of civic participation. Established by Charles Thomas in 2022, WYVIW collaborates with schools, community groups, and local governments to promote voter turnout, inspire young voters, and build an understanding of the civil rights legacy tied to voting. For more information, visit whenyouvoteiwin.About Black Voters Matter:Black Voters Matter (BVM) is a dedicated organization committed to empowering Black communities and fostering a broader, more inclusive democracy. Founded with the mission to expand Black voter engagement and increase civic participation, BVM supports grassroots organizing efforts, voter education, and public policy advocacy to ensure that Black voices are heard and represented at every level of government. The organization works tirelessly across the U.S., particularly in marginalized and under-resourced areas, to build long-term power through strategic partnerships, outreach initiatives, and community-led programs. BVM believes in the power of love and self-determination to transform communities and uphold justice, striving for a society where every voter can fully participate in the democratic process and effect change that reflects their needs and aspirations. For more information, visit .About Why Do You Vote?:Why Do You Vote? is a national nonprofit campaign that inspires civic engagement through the arts and social media. The Spark the Vote Challenge uses creative media to connect with Americans on the values that unite us, including democracy, equality, and public safety. Learn more at Why Do You Vote?About Money Out Voters In:Money Out Voters In, MOVI is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization of democracy advocates dedicated to ending corporate rule and promoting civic engagement.###

