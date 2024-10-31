Keep The Temperatures Just Right, Even During The Winters With LG's Tropical Split Air Conditioning Solutions - Aetoswir...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) As the summer months slowly wrap up and with winter around the corner, traditional thinking would be to turn off the air conditioning. However, that is not the case in the Middle East, because winter months do not bring freezing temperatures here and even if it gets cold enough to keep the AC's off, there is still the challenge of ensuring clean and safe air quality. With LG's Tropical Split Air Conditioning Solutions, not only are you guaranteed the perfect indoor temperature, but also efficiency so that the bills don't rack up.

LG's lineup of DUALCOOL Tropical Air Coolers are air conditioning solutions that delivers powerful cooling, that is efficient enough to not hurt the electricity bill or the environment around it. At the heart of it lies LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor, that not only results in faster, longer and quieter cooling, but also delivers on its energy saving promises. Additionally, the compressors' power saving operation range frequency further contributes to energy savings when compared to other conventional compressors. This in turn results in 65% of energy saved, with 60% faster cooling.

Along with keeping the temperatures balanced, air quality is also important. LG's lineup of DUALCOOL Tropical Air Coolers purify and maintain optimal air quality, with the help of a Dual Protection Filter, which helps in filtering out dust, allergens and other harmful particles. With these features, the perfect temperature and air quality are guaranteed in every room, while the aesthetically satisfying design makes them an elegant addition to any room.

All models in the DUALCOOL series are compatible with LG ThinQ, offering smart connectivity over Wi-Fi. This allows users to control the unit from their smartphone or through voice commands.

The new lineup is now available through LG's online and physical retail partners across the Middle East.

