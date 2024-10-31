2024 NURSE SURVEY: NAVIGATING THE NEW ERA OF NURSE ENGAGEMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jarrard Inc. survey reveals steady nurse job satisfaction but emphasizes ongoing challenges with trust and in healthcare

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., and CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrard Inc. , a U.S. top 10 strategic healthcare communications firm, has released the results of its third-annual survey of 800-plus RNs across the nation,

offering an updated snapshot of the evolving perspectives and expectations of the nursing workforce.

As systems navigate the post-pandemic landscape, the insights from this survey provide critical guidance on how organizations can continue to support their most essential workers.

Jarrard Inc. Partner Isaac Squyres , who leads the firm's Research and Issues & Advocacy practices, said this year's survey shows that while the nursing workforce has stabilized since the height of the pandemic, there is still work to be done to strengthen trust and loyalty.

"These results have consistently indicated that leaders would benefit greatly by investing more time to meaningfully engage with nurses," he said, "Another critical component of this is providing the training and resources to mid-level managers so they can better engage with nurses and move the needle on this important metric."

Three takeaways from the 2024 Jarrard nursing report From Good to Gold Standard: A Strategic View of Nurse Engagement

are:

Despite the ongoing pressures in healthcare, two-thirds of nurses report being satisfied with their jobs. A notable 75 percent plan to stay in the field, highlighting the profession's enduring commitment. For those who have changed positions, the top reasons cited were work schedules, compensation and work-life balance.While nurses express loyalty to their departments, only a little over half feel loyal to their leadership teams. Of concern, less than 40 percent have strong trust in their organization's executives, revealing a significant opportunity for leadership to better engage with their workforce and rebuild confidence and transparency.Nurses remain skeptical of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, particularly regarding administrative tasks. However, more than half express optimism about AI's potential future benefits. Technology is viewed positively overall, with many nurses acknowledging its role in improving communication.

As healthcare organizations prepare for the challenges ahead, this survey underscores the importance of a deep, strategic approach to nurse engagement. To explore the full findings and learn how your organization can develop a more robust strategy, download the full 2024 Nurse Survey Report.

About Jarrard Inc.



Jarrard Inc. is a U.S. Top 10 strategic communications consulting firm focused exclusively on healthcare and the unique opportunities and challenges inherent in this sector. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,500 clients across 48 states and has led communications and political strategy on $75+ billion in announced M&A and partnership transactions.



Jarrard partners with leaders across the spectrum of healthcare in high-stakes moments of growth, innovation, change and reputational/public affairs challenges. This array of specialized services is tailored to support leaders in the most impactful parts of the ecosystem that are essential in transforming U.S. healthcare for the better. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc .



SOURCE Jarrard Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED