The Father Of Factual Storytelling Ranks Alongside The Father Of Economics And The Father Of Quality Control

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Father of Factual Storytelling and the Father of Economics

The Father of Factual Storytelling and the Father of Quality Control

Influence in Action Tops Dan Kennedy

Smith Profits Signature Logo

Smith Profits, We'll Hammer Out Profits for Your Business!

Robert J. Smith, MFA Reaches Multiple #1 Best Seller Lists with Influence in Action Gains Proven Results and Drives Sales

- Forbes RileyWINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robert J. Smith , MFA's Influence in Action Gains Proven Results and Drives Sales with a foreword by Forbes Riley reaches multiple #1 Best Seller lists and launches a new platform for aspiring co-authors.The first book in a new series provides professionals and business owners the opportunity to join Smith as #1 Best Selling Authors. After besting Jordan Belfour, The Wolf of Wall Street, Smith was able to leverage his experience as #1 ranked financial services producer worldwide with The Equitable, Mutual of New York, and AXA Financial, by earning new consulting clients, keynote speaking opportunities and television appearances to gain consulting clients.Smith now provides other business owners and professionals the opportunity to do the same, with chapters in upcoming books in his Influence in Action series. In this first book in the series, Smith was able to top #1 Best Seller lists ahead of legends in various fields such as Adam Smith, the Father of Economics, who authored The Wealth of Nations.Influence in Action also topped; a new book on W. Edwards Deming, the Father of Quality Control, John Maxwell, often referred to as America's #1Leadership Authority, as well as prolific author, Dan Kennedy.The next book in the series is Influence in Action Brings More Business to Entrepreneurs has already reached #1 on Amazon in pre-orders. The third book in Smith's is Influence in Action to Educate students is co-authored by Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed. along with others who have specialized skills in educations to benefit; students, teachers and parents in achieving success in school, business, and life.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Smith Profits , a Robert J. Smith Productions Company:Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with an advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith ProfitsToday, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith is a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles.Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company's core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company's Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith ProductionsGround Control, the answer is Brooks Brothers. Smitty wears Brooks Brothers shirts.For more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. ... and Britt Reid ....SOURCES – Robert J. Smith, MFA and Amazon Best Seller Lists

Britt Reid

Robert J. Smith Productions

+ + +1 407-508-0200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.