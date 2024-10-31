Kraftpal Partners With Orora To Expand Sustainable Corrugated Pallet Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftPal Technologies, a leader in sustainable pallet solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Orora Packaging Solutions to deliver its innovative corrugated pallets to Orora's wide customer base across the U.S.

KraftPal's corrugated pallets represent the next generation in eco-friendly solutions. Made from curbside recyclable* materials and 80% lighter than traditional wooden pallets, these pallets reduce costs, consumption, and carbon emissions. With superior durability and shock absorption capabilities, KraftPal's pallets offer a high-performance, cost-effective solution for businesses across various industries.

This collaboration addresses the growing demand from businesses seeking to reduce their environmental footprint. By joining forces with Orora, KraftPal is making its revolutionary pallets more accessible, empowering companies to meet sustainability targets without compromising on performance.

"We're excited to partner with Orora to bring our sustainable corrugated pallets to more businesses," said Martin Fishman, President of KraftPal USA. "Orora's commitment to sustainability and its extensive distribution network makes them the ideal partner for us as we introduce our first U.S. automation pallet production center in Southern California. Together, we will provide customers with immediate access to advanced, eco-friendly pallet solutions that streamline operations and reduce environmental impact."

Chris Bradley, Orora Packaging Solution's Chief Marketing, Design, and Sustainability Officer, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to add KraftPal's innovative pallets to our portfolio, reinforcing our dedication to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals. This partnership allows us to offer an environmentally responsible, high-performance solution that aligns with our customers' needs for reducing carbon footprints and improving operational efficiency."

With Orora as its distribution partner, KraftPal continues to lead the way in sustainable pallet technology, helping businesses in the food, beverage, life sciences, and industrial sectors embrace greener logistics and packaging practices.

About KraftPal Technologies

KraftPal Technologies is a pioneer in the design and production of corrugated cardboard pallets, offering a sustainable, recyclable alternative to traditional pallets. Lightweight, durable, and 100% curbside recyclable*, KraftPal pallets deliver cost-effective, eco-friendly shipping solutions for global industries.

About Orora Packaging Solutions

Orora Packaging Solutions is a leader in sustainable packaging, providing recyclable, renewable, and reusable packaging solutions to industries including food, beverage, automotive, and life sciences. Known for innovation and environmental responsibility, Orora helps businesses achieve their sustainability targets through cutting-edge packaging products.

*may not be recyclable in your area

