Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Vietnam

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan today with Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the most prominent developments of mutual interest on the regional and international arenas.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting.
