Illumina Leads The Way With Its Steps Against Cancer Campaign

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Illumina News Center

Illumina employees have been showing their commitment to early cancer detection and advancing research and by getting involved in the company's recently concluded Steps Against Cancer campaign. From September 29 to October 27, the worldwide campaign invited employees to join in local and virtual events, building community and supporting organizations that are dedicated to fighting cancer.

As part of this initiative, Illumina was the proud presenting sponsor of the Making Strides Against Cancer event in San Diego on October 28. The event brought together participants from across the region, including Illumina employees who walked in solidarity with cancer survivors and other supporters. Chief Commercial Officer Everett Cunningham delivered an inspiring message at the event about the company's ongoing dedication to oncology innovation and research, saying:“Illumina is all about days like this-advancing solutions in oncology and connecting with the community. We couldn't be more honored to support the American Cancer Society. Illumina is sponsoring this event for the first year, and we are so proud to be a part of this special day.”

Throughout the month of October, employees were encouraged to post photos of themselves wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and participate in events, like the Race Against Cancer in Singapore and the Breast Cancer Lunch & Learn with Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust in England. With each opportunity, we reinforced Illumina's commitment to improving health care and enabling a deeper understanding of diseases that impact millions of lives.

This year's campaign was more than just a series of events-it directly reflected a pillar of our corporate social responsibility program: community. By engaging employees in 5K walks, educational sessions, and fundraisers, the company underscored the importance of collaboration in the global fight against cancer.

As we wrap up the campaign, we look back on the incredible impact our employees made across the globe. Hundreds of participants and multiple events demonstrated that Illumina's commitment to transitioning from“sick care” to preventive health care and personalized medicine is stronger than ever. Together, we are taking bold strides toward a future that holds better cancer treatment and improved quality of life for all.