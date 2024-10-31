TCS Infographic: In 20 Years, Could People Of Any Age Run A Marathon?

(MENAFN- 3BL) As thousands of runners from around the world get ready to run the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon this weekend, TCS futurists are imagining a world where can empower anyone, of any age or background, to run a marathon.

In 20 years, aided by emerging technologies, could we see nearly anyone - from first-time 20-somethings to octogenarians - run and complete a marathon?

As science and advance, futurists envision that access to marathons will be democratized, enabling almost anyone to benefit from the proven benefits of long-distance running. Initiatives such as TCS' Future Athlete Project are already showing how technology can adapt to the unique needs of different runners, from demonstrating cardiac remodeling of the heart of a marathon champion, to showing the impact of running on any heart, through the power of digital twins.

In the future, improvements in AI and digital twin technology will combine with robotic exoskeletons, 4D-printed material, and more to make running safer and more accessible.