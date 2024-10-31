International AI Serving Homeland Security And Safety Conference Concluds In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International AI Serving Homeland Security and Safety concluded in Doha with two sessions on AI uses in security areas.

The sessions themed 'Artificial Intelligence in Security Operations' and 'The Opportunities and Security Challenges in the Field of Artificial Intelligence' respectively presented several papers on AI applications to boost security.

'The Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Security Field' paper highlighted the AI applications that support criminal investigations and training, early warning systems, along with AI applications used in Qatar's air, land and sea ports.

The paper highlighted the latest and sophisticated technologies at Hamad International Airport and Hamad International Port, such as eye-scanning equipment and discussed how robots are being developed to secure major events hosted by the State of Qatar.

The second paper, 'The Role of Police Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies Using AI', discussed the importance of international cooperation as an important element for achieving goals, in addition to exchanging knowledge and combining efforts between all countries of the world to combat crime.

The 'Secure Usage and Adoption Of AI' paper addressed AI uses in policing, and the risks, threats, and challenges associated with those cases and statistical data analysis.

It argued that a comprehensive approach that includes security, ethical, and societal risks must be adopted.

The 'Real-Time Crowd and Transportation Management Using AI' paper highlighted digital innovation in crowd and transportation management, improving operations, safety, and internal security during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the challenges and lessons learned from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologys (MCIT) TASMU program, which is concerned with developing a vision to support the transportation sector and improve operations across several dimensions to enhance the experience of citizens and visitors.

It also reviewed the innovative technology elements included in that vision, the development stages related to crowd analysis and sensors, and then the features and data set that contributed to achieving benefits at the national level.

The final session presented two papers, with the first focusing on advanced visions in crowd management during the Hajj season and the second tackling AI roles in combating crimes and law enforcement.

