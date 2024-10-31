CG Cosmetic Announces Affordable, All-Inclusive Pricing Structure For Gummy Bear Breast Implants Under The Expertise Of Dr. Jacob Freiman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Cosmetic is transforming the world of cosmetic surgery by offering cutting-edge Gummy Bear Breast Implants at a game-changing all-inclusive price of $2,500. This groundbreaking offer is available under the expertise of Dr. Jacob

Freiman, a renowned Board-certified plastic surgeon.

Expertise You Can Trust

With thousands of breast augmentation procedures under his belt, Dr. Freiman brings unparalleled skill and precision to every patient interaction. His dedication to delivering personalized care ensures that each individual achieves their desired results.

Continue Reading

Transform Your Confidence with Gummy Bear Breast Implants at an Unbeatable $2,500 – Expertise by Dr. Jacob Freiman.

Jacob Freiman, MD, FACS – A perfectionist with an artist's touch, delivering beautiful and natural results in breast surgery.

Post thi





What Sets Gummy Bear Implants Apart?



Form-Stable: These implants maintain their shape, even when cut in half, for a natural look and feel that lasts.



Low Risk of Complications: Fewer side effects and complications compared to traditional silicone implants mean better long-term safety under Dr. Freiman's skilled hands.

Highly Cohesive: The unique cohesive gel filling minimizes movement or displacement within the breast pocket, ensuring optimal results for every patient.

Experience the Benefits



Enhanced Appearance: Gummy Bear Implants provide a natural and youthful appearance, empowering you to feel confident in your body under Dr. Freiman's expert guidance.



Reduced Risk of Capsular Contracture: The texture and consistency of the implant significantly reduce the risk of capsular contracture when placed by Dr. Freiman.

Long-Lasting Results: Gummy Bear Implants have been shown to last longer than traditional silicone implants, providing better long-term satisfaction for patients under Dr. Freiman's care.

A Game-Changer in Cosmetic Surgery

CG Cosmetic's announcement of this new pricing structure and collaboration with Dr. Jacob Freiman democratizes beauty, making it more accessible to women across all income levels. This empowering move enables individuals to make informed decisions about their personal appearance under the guidance of an experienced professional like Dr. Freiman.

Take the First Step

For more information on Gummy Bear Breast Implants or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Jacob Freiman, please visit

or call (305) 446-7277.

About CG Cosmetic

CG Cosmetic is a leading innovator in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic products, committed to providing patients with the latest advancements in technology and techniques for optimal results and satisfaction under the expert care of Dr. Jacob Freiman.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CG Cosmetic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED