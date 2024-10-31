Lord Ram Returned To Ayodhya On Diwali: Writer Yatindra Mishra On Essence Of 'Festival Of Lights'

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 31 (IANS) Writer and litterateur Yatindra Mishra believes that Diwali in Ayodhya this year is significant as Lord has returned to His birthplace after a wait of many years.

During an interaction with IANS, Mishra said: "This day holds special importance for the people of Ayodhya and all Indians, because the festival of Deepawali is always celebrated due to the return of Lord Ram... Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka and established Ram Rajya."

Saying that the festival of Diwali is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after emerging victorious in Lanka, Mishra emphasised that Ayodhya is the origin place of Diwali festival.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought back Lord Ram (referring to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya) keeping in mind the principle of Indian-ness and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

"PM Modi's effort is historic and important because it has given a new dimension to the harmony and unity of the country. Ayodhya is developing rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi, and this is a matter of pride for all Indians," Mishra told IANS.

Mishra, while discussing the ideals of Lord Ram, said that he takes people of all castes and the underprivileged along with him.

He said that if Lord Ram was only the prince of Ayodhya, he would have been reduced to a story, but he forged his heroism and gave respect to the Dalits and the underprivileged.

His exile and ascetic form present an ideal, Mishra said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-day fast, Mishra said that it is not just a matter of faith but a symbol of the concept of Indian-ness.

He said that personalities like Ahilyabai Holkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh had also renovated religious places in their times.

Notably, PM Modi had started a special 11-day religious practice ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony on January 22.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote on January 12 this year: "Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration.

"Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side."

Regarding Ram Mandir, Mishra further said that it is not only a place of faith for Hindus but is a temple that symbolises harmony, goodwill, discipline and self-reliance. According to him, it is also the basis of Indian culture, and a matter of pride for the entire country.

He further said that when the whole country is celebrating Diwali, the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya is creating a new history.

"This day is important not only for the people of Ayodhya but for the entire country. It reminds us that we all should unite and respect our culture and traditions. By adopting the ideals of Lord Ram, we can all move towards a better society," he added.