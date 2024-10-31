Thesoul Publishing Acquires Majority Stake In Mediacube, Expanding Its Unrivaled Suite Of Services To Global Creators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TheSoul Publishing Acquires Majority Stake in Mediacube

The strengthens TheSoul's position at the center of the creator economy

- Arthur Mamedov, TheSoul Publishing CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TheSoul Publishing, a global leader in digital and content creation services, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Mediacube, a certified partner of YouTube and Meta that offers fintech solutions to nearly ten thousand creators across 132 countries. TheSoul Publishing CEO Arthur Mamedov and Mediacube CEO Michael Bychenok jointly announced the deal.Over the last decade, Mediacube has become a game-changer in the creator economy and a market standard for creator finances, providing tools that empower creators to effortlessly manage and maximize their earnings on YouTube and Facebook. The offering includes flexible payouts, early payments and creator advances.This acquisition represents another step in TheSoul Publishing's ongoing strategy to develop an integrated multi-platform creator ecosystem. The combined expertise of TheSoul and Mediacube offers creators an unmatched suite of tools and services to elevate their content, expand their global reach, drive business growth and manage their finances.This deal follows TheSoul's 2022 acquisition of Underscore Talent, the leading next-generation talent management company known for its diverse and successful creator base.TheSoul Publishing has long been at the forefront of digital content innovation, generating 30 billion social media views monthly across its entertainment brands. With a proprietary suite of technologies designed to optimize analytics, content creation, and distribution, TheSoul will now integrate Mediacube's fintech tools and solutions, creating a unique and vertically integrated offering for creators of all sizes and at various stages of growth."Our vision for TheSoul is rooted in an ecosystem approach. We make sure we deeply understand the market, its dynamics, and all its moving parts. This allows us to craft a value proposition that supports creators at every stage of their journey,” said Mamedov.“Our goal is for TheSoul to become a leading business platform for media, amplifying the voices of creators and top brands."Mediacube CEO Bychenok added,“Mediacube has simplified money management for creators worldwide and has built a very competitive offering of financial tools. Now, through this partnership with TheSoul Publishing, we know we're taking our fintech solutions even further. Merged with TheSoul's advanced technology, infrastructure, and distribution capabilities, our combined efforts have already started to unlock unseen opportunities for both our companies and for creators globally. This is the case where 1+1 will be 11.”About TheSoul PublishingTheSoul Publishing is a leading creator business platform positioned at the center of the creator economy. Focused on digital content production, talent management, and creator services, TheSoul continues to expand, as demonstrated by its acquisitions of Mediacube and Underscore Talent, along with the acceleration of Shorthand Studios. TheSoul's creative services team partners with global brands to drive growth through content creation and social media strategy.TheSoul has long been at the forefront of digital content innovation, continuing to generate tens of billions of social media views monthly across its entertainment brands. Founded in 2016, TheSoul Publishing is headquartered in Cyprus, with production studios and offices across Europe and the United States. For more information, visit TheSoul-Publishing .About MediacubeFounded in 2015, Mediacube provides specialized fintech services tailored to the needs of YouTube and Facebook content creators worldwide. Its flagship solution, MCPay, offers a convenient ecosystem enabling creators to manage their earnings through more than ten withdrawal methods, advance payment options, and partnerships with licensed cryptocurrency services. Mediacube empowers creators to maintain full ownership of their content while offering financial tools that streamline and support long-term success.For more information, visit mediacube

Craig Radow

World's Fair Communications

+1 310-867-0879

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.