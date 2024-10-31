EXPERIENTIAL SYSTEMS BECOMES FIRST CHALLENGE COURSE VENDOR IN NORTH AMERICA TO ACHIEVE INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED ISO CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DYER, Ind., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1, 2024, Experiential Systems, Inc. (ESI), a leading builder and in the aerial adventure industry, became the first and only North American challenge course company to be awarded the internationally recognized ISO 9001 certification for its National Headquarters centrally located in Dyer, IN.

The ISO 9001 certification is granted to companies that demonstrate their ability to meet a variety of standards which ensure that they meet customer, and stakeholder needs alongside regulatory requirements related to a product or service. In ESI's case, the certification demonstrates that the company meets multiple standards relating to challenge courses including state and municipal codes that apply to projects. In other words, instead of complying with a single industry standard, the ISO 9001 certification identifies that ESI's procedures ensure their products and services meet or exceed many different standards within one international certification.

The ISO 9001 audit process verifies that departments and thus employees follow a set of repeatable procedures and can consistently demonstrate compliance. If ESI doesn't have a process or procedure for a new product or service, one will be developed and implemented as a cornerstone of their ISO 9001 Certification.

Through this certification, ESI will additionally be the only North American challenge course company to be audited annually both internally by a ISO 9001 Auditor and externally by their certifying body to maintain this high level of certification and compliance. Other challenge course providers may only receive an organizational audit once every 3-6 years, with the majority in the industry offering no verification of compliance with standards and regulations at all.

What this means is that ESI is voluntarily going the extra mile for their clients and team members to ensure compliance with relevant standards and demonstrate that their products are properly designed and engineered, built to the highest level of quality control in the industry and are audited against the jurisdictional requirements for where they work.

After careful review and preparation with integrated activities involving all company team members working collaboratively to improve and refine company process and quality initiatives, ESI scheduled and underwent a rigorous third-party, unbiased and independent professional evaluation process involving a successful multi-stage audit resulting in ESI being awarded this prestigious internationally recognized certification.

According to Keith Jacobs, CEO of Experiential Systems. "This certification not only validates the level of quality we have been striving to provide our customers for years, but also demonstrates our commitment towards customer satisfaction, appropriate standards adherence, continual improvement, and regulatory compliance where applicable."

Experiential Systems' key products and services include the design and installation of ropes courses, zip lines, climbing walls, aerial parks, and other artificial adventure-based structures and related services.

Looking to the future, Experiential Systems sees this achievement as a stepping-stone to even greater successes as it continues its relentless pursuit of providing client satisfaction and quality services.

