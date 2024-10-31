(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Miami, FL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP) is pleased to announce its successful reinstatement with the State of Florida Secretary of State, effective October 30, 2024. This significant milestone underscores the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and sets the foundation for a new era of growth and development.

Strategic Compliance Initiatives

Under the leadership of Jake P. Noch , Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. is undertaking several key initiatives to enhance its corporate governance and regulatory standing:

. Updating Articles of Incorporation : The company will proceed to update its Articles of Incorporation to reflect its renewed strategic direction and operational focus.

. Financial Statement Preparation : Baron Capital is committed to preparing and filing comprehensive financial statements covering the period from 2017 to the present. This effort is crucial for regaining compliance with disclosure requirements and ensuring transparency for shareholders and regulatory bodies.

. Regaining Disclosure Compliance : By addressing past filing deficiencies, the company aims to restore its compliance with all regulatory disclosure obligations, reinforcing its reputation as a trustworthy publicly traded entity.

. Engaging a Market Maker : The company plans to engage a leading market maker to assist in filing a new Form 211 with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This action is intended to restore proprietary quote eligibility, enhancing market confidence and facilitating efficient trading of the company's shares.

Rebranding and Expansion Strategy

In alignment with its forward-looking strategy, Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. plans to rename and rebrand itself as Sunset Trading Group LTD. This rebranding initiative reflects the company's commitment to innovation and its focus on emerging opportunities in the financial services sector.

As part of its expansion plans, the company intends to establish or acquire a non-U.S. subsidiary that will seek registration as an offshore broker-dealer. This subsidiary will specialize in ultra-high-frequency proprietary trading, leveraging advanced trading algorithms and strategies to capitalize on market inefficiencies and drive profitability.

Commitment to Shareholders

Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. extends its sincere gratitude to its shareholders for their patience and unwavering support during this transitional period. The company is dedicated to maintaining open and transparent communication as it progresses through each phase of its strategic plan. Under Mr. Noch's leadership, Baron Capital is poised to re-emerge as a dynamic and influential player in the financial markets, with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth.

About Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP)

Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP) is a publicly traded portfolio company of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., a St. Kitts & Nevis-based single family office. The company is currently undergoing a comprehensive restoration and restructuring process under the leadership of Jake P. Noch. Baron Capital is focused on exploring new business opportunities in the financial services sector, including the establishment of an offshore Broker-Dealer subsidiary to engage in ultra-high-frequency proprietary trading. As part of its transformation, the company plans to rename and rebrand itself as Sunset Trading Group LTD.

About Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC









Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC is a single-family office with no outside clients, dedicated to strategically investing in Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) and fostering the growth of emerging companies. Our firm specializes in guiding these ventures towards successful exits through public market mergers, leveraging our expertise and resources to maximize their potential. At Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC, we are more than just investors-we are partners committed to the long-term success of the companies we support. Through continuous financial backing facilitated by court-approved 3(a)(10) mechanisms, we provide ongoing support to ensure sustained growth and prosperity, driving value creation and innovation in the businesses we invest in.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., BARON CAPITAL ENTERPRISE, INC. to accomplish their stated plan of business. Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., BARON CAPITAL ENTERPRISE, INC. believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., BARON CAPITAL ENTERPRISE, INC. , or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication.

Contact

...

Twitter:

Twitter:

SOURCE : BARON CAPITAL ENTERPRISE, INC.