Eyam Expands Strategic Partnerships In Animal Health Driving Commercial Growth

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is excited to announce a new partnership with a global leader in animal health. This new agreement is the second partnership for Eyam within the animal and reinforces its role as an emerging innovator in this rapidly growing market.The partnership focuses on advancing solutions for prevention and in the animal health sector, which is experiencing strong global growth, expecting to generate more than $75 billion in revenue in 2025 and to grow at over 9% per year. This collaboration will leverage Eyam's Gemini expression system to enhance the delivery, effectiveness and duration of an antibody therapeutic and highlights Eyam's ability to apply its expertise in new areas while also opening new revenue opportunities in a booming sector.“Our expanding partnerships reflect the increasing demand for advanced therapeutic solutions across various sectors,” said Ryan M. Thomas, CEO of Eyam.“This collaboration demonstrates the industry's growing trust in our capacity to deliver impactful solutions. By joining forces with global leaders in both human and animal health, Eyam is well-positioned to seize new commercial opportunities and accelerate our growth.”This agreement is the latest in a series of strategic collaborations, underscoring Eyam's commitment to scaling its presence in high-demand markets. Results from recent projects are expected later this year, signaling the strong commercial potential of Eyam's technologies within the animal health sector.With a growing number of partnerships across diverse industries, Eyam is poised to scale its operations and drive commercial success. By addressing unmet needs in animal health, while also tackling broader global health challenges, the company is ensuring sustained leadership and growth in the dynamic biotech and health markets.About Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics:Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through the development of advanced therapeutic and vaccine platforms. The company's work spans infectious diseases, oncology, chronic diseases, and animal health.Eyam is named in honour of the historic plague village in Derbyshire, England. The residents of Eyam heroically quarantined themselves within the village boundaries to prevent the disease from spreading further, braving near certain death. Today, Eyam honors their heroic sacrifice by advancing next-generation technologies to prevent and treat disease on a global scale.For more information, visit or contact:

