By the end of 2023, Vietnam's total population has surpassed 100 million, with a net population growth of more than 1 million annually. As the progressing and capital income increasing, the in Vietnam is growing vigorously. Also, the Vietnam continues to issue support policies and expand healthcare spending. For example, the national strategy for pharmaceutical industry development through 2030, with a vision to 2045 approved in 2023 set out clear development targets for specific industry including vaccines. Vietnam's free trade agreements have removed market access barriers for foreign companies in its pharmaceutical industry, and import tariffs on medicines from Europe and some regions are very low or even non-existent. Vietnam's pharmaceutical industry is highly dependent on imported pharmaceutical products.



Vaccines can prevent certain diseases, reduce the spread of illness, and improve public health. The publisher has analyzed that the demand for human vaccines in Vietnam is steadily increasing. However, due to limited domestic production capacity, Vietnam's human vaccine market mainly relies on imported products. In recent years, Vietnam has imported a large number of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influenza vaccines, HPV vaccines, and quadrivalent and hexavalent pediatric vaccines. The demand for vaccines in Vietnam is high, especially in the post-COVID-19 era, as both the government and the public place greater emphasis on health, leading to an increase in the number of imported human vaccines.

The vaccine industry involves upstream sectors such as raw material supply (e.g., antigens, adjuvants), manufacturing (including research, production, and quality control), and downstream sectors like distribution and vaccination services. Vaccine production requires strict hygiene conditions, advanced production equipment and technology, and high standards of quality control. Leading global vaccine producers and exporters are typically large biopharmaceutical companies with strong R&D capabilities, such as Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. Currently, Vietnamese domestic companies are only able to produce a limited variety of vaccines.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam imported a significant number of vaccines to meet the urgent demand. According to the analyst, because of the underdeveloped infrastructure and technology for human vaccine production in Vietnam, the country is heavily reliant on the international market for supply. Moreover, the Vietnamese government is highly committed to public health, promoting higher vaccination rates through the National Immunization Program (NIP), which covers a range of common infectious diseases. Vietnam has entered into cooperation agreements with various international vaccine suppliers to ensure a stable supply of vaccines.

Based on data, in 2023, Vietnam's total imports of human vaccines reached USD 470 million. From January to May 2024, Vietnam's total vaccine imports exceeded USD 250 million, representing a year-on-year growth of over 30%. This trend is expected to continue at a steady growth rate in the coming years.

This analysis reveals that from 2021 to 2024, Vietnam's primary sources of human vaccine imports were the United States, France, and Belgium. Major companies exporting human vaccines to Vietnam include GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A., Merck Sharp & Dohme (Asia) Ltd., and Sanofi Pasteur.

The main importers of human vaccines in Vietnam are pharmaceutical companies, distributors, and logistics providers, mostly foreign enterprises, such as GSK Pharma Vietnam Company, MSD HH Vietnam Ltd., and Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Company.

Overall, with Vietnam's growing population and rising economic level, coupled with increased awareness of health, the size of Vietnam's human vaccine market is set to expand. This analysis indicates that due to the relatively low production capacity and technological levels of domestic human vaccines, Vietnam's human vaccine imports are expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2024)

Average Import Price of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Human Vaccines Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Human Vaccines in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Human Vaccines in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Human Vaccines in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Human Vaccines Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Import of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2024-2033) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $600 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $988.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Human Vaccines Imports Market

2 Analysis of Human Vaccines Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Human Vaccines in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Human Vaccines in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Human Vaccines in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Human Vaccines in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Human Vaccines in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Human Vaccines Imports in Vietnam

3 ANALYSIS OF MAJOR SOURCES OF HUMAN VACCINES IMPORTS IN VIETNAM (2021-2024)

3.1 United States

3.1.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Human Vaccines Import Volume and Value from the United States

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 France

3.2.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Human Vaccines Import Volume and Value from France

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Belgium

3.3.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Human Vaccines Import Volume and Value from Belgium

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 Thailand

3.5 Netherlands

3.6 India

4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 GLAXOSMITHKLINE BIOLOGICALS S A

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Human Vaccines Exports to Vietnam

4.2 MERCK SHARP & DOHME (ASIA) LTD

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Human Vaccines Exports to Vietnam

4.3 SANOFI PASTEUR

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Human Vaccines Exports to Vietnam

5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Human Vaccines in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 GSK PHARMA VIETNAM COMPANY

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Human Vaccines Imports

5.2 MSD HH VIETNAM LTD

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Human Vaccines Imports

5.3 SANOFI-AVENTIS VIETNAM COMPANY

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Human Vaccines Imports

6. Monthly Analysis of Human Vaccines Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Human Vaccines Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Human Vaccines Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Import of Human Vaccines in Vietnam, 2024-2033

