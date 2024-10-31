Thermoset Composites Market Surges To USD 25 Billion By 2030, Propelled By 10.4% CAGR - Verified Market Reports®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The

thermoset composites is driven by the growing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction. These composites offer superior durability, chemical resistance, and thermal stability, making them ideal for applications requiring long-term performance under extreme conditions. The increasing emphasis on efficiency and emissions reduction, particularly in the automotive and aerospace sectors, further boosts the demand for thermoset composites. LEWES, Del., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Thermoset Composites Market

is projected to grow at a

CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Reports®. The report reveals that the market was valued at

USD 12.8 Billion

in 2023

and is expected to reach

USD 25 Billion

by the end of the forecast period. Download PDF Brochure: Continue Reading



Verified Market Reports Logo Browse in-depth TOC

on Thermoset Composites Market 202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Scope of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2030 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Owens Corning, Toray, Jushi Group, Teijin, CPIC, SGL Group, PPG, Huntsman, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Rayon, Cytec, Reliance Industries SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application, By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Thermoset Composites Market Overview

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

The increasing need for lightweight materials in industries such as automotive and aerospace is a key driver for the thermoset composites market. These composites offer a high strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for reducing the weight of vehicles and aircraft, which in turn improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. As industries focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, the demand for thermoset composites is expected to grow. Their ability to maintain structural integrity while being lightweight makes them a popular choice for manufacturers aiming to meet regulatory requirements.

Superior Durability and Performance

Thermoset composites are highly durable, resistant to chemicals, and capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and harsh environmental conditions. This makes them ideal for use in demanding applications such as wind energy, construction, and marine industries. Their long-lasting performance under challenging conditions drives demand, especially in sectors that prioritize durability and low maintenance costs. As industries seek materials that offer both high performance and longevity, thermoset composites continue to gain traction in various markets.

Increasing Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Emissions Reduction

The push for more fuel-efficient vehicles and lower emissions in the automotive and aerospace sectors is accelerating the adoption of thermoset composites. These industries are under pressure to comply with stringent environmental regulations, which drives the use of lightweight materials like thermoset composites to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The growing emphasis on sustainability and green manufacturing practices further boosts the demand for these materials, as they contribute to achieving eco-friendly production goals without compromising on strength or durability.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis:

High Production Costs

One of the main restraints limiting the expansion of the thermoset composites market is the high production costs associated with these materials. The complex manufacturing processes required for thermoset composites often involve specialized equipment and skilled labor, leading to increased expenses. These costs can deter potential manufacturers, especially in price-sensitive markets, where cost-effective alternatives like thermoplastics may be more appealing. Consequently, the financial barrier can restrict the widespread adoption of thermoset composites across various industries.

Challenges in Recycling and Reprocessing

Thermoset composites present significant challenges in terms of recycling and reprocessing, as they cannot be reshaped or remoulded once cured. This characteristic raises concerns about environmental sustainability and waste management, particularly as industries seek to adopt eco-friendlier practices. The inability to easily recycle thermoset materials can hinder their acceptance, especially in sectors where sustainability is a priority. As a result, the lack of effective recycling solutions poses a substantial barrier to the market's growth.

Complexity of Manufacturing Processes

The manufacturing processes for thermoset composites can be complex and time-consuming, which may limit their adoption in fast-paced industries. The need for precise mixing, curing, and molding techniques requires specialized knowledge and equipment, creating a steep learning curve for manufacturers. This complexity can lead to longer production times and higher labor costs, making thermoset composites less attractive compared to simpler alternatives. Additionally, the necessity for stringent quality control measures further complicates production, adding to the challenges faced by manufacturers in this market.

Geographic Dominance

The thermoset composites market is primarily dominated by North America and Europe, where robust industrial infrastructure and a strong emphasis on innovation drive significant demand. In North America, industries such as aerospace and automotive lead the adoption of thermoset composites due to their superior performance and lightweight properties, essential for enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Europe follows closely, with its stringent environmental regulations and commitment to sustainability further propelling the use of advanced composite materials.

Meanwhile, Asia is emerging as a growing market, fueled by rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing capabilities, and a rising demand for lightweight materials in various applications. Africa, while still developing in terms of composite usage, shows potential as infrastructure projects and investments in industries like construction and transportation begin to expand. As global awareness of the benefits of thermoset composites increases, North America and Europe are likely to maintain their leadership, while Asia and Africa present promising growth opportunities for the future.

Thermoset Composites Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including

Owens Corning, Toray, Jushi Group, Teijin, CPIC, SGL Group, PPG, Huntsman, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Rayon, Cytec, Reliance Industries, Hexion, Johns Manville, AGY

and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Thermoset Composites Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Thermoset Composites Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Reports® has segmented the global Thermoset Composites Market into Type, Application and Geography.



Thermoset Composites Market, By Type



Polyester



Epoxy



Vinyl Ester



Phenolic

Polyurethane

Thermoset Composites Market, By Application



Transportation



Aerospace & Defense



Sporting Goods



Wind Energy



Construction & Infrastructure



Pipe & Tank



Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Thermoset Composites Market, By Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of

Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of

Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East

&

Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market

By Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), By Application (Automotive, Marine), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoset Composites Market

By Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

Global Thermoset Resin Market

By Type (Polyester Resin, Phenol-Formaldehyde Resin), By Application (Automotive, Construction), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

Global Thermoset-Based Prepreg Composite Market

By Type (Unidirectional Prepregs, Extensible Prepregs), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

About Us

Verified Market Reports®

­stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, Verified Market Reports has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, Verified Market Reports leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

Verified Market Reports' domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Reports® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights Verified Market Reports' dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Contact Us

Mr.

Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Reports®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email:

[email protected]

Web:



Follow Us:

LinkedIn

|

Twitter

Logo:

SOURCE Verified Market Reports

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED