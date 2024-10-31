Lido Advisors Joins Forces With Platte River Wealth Advisors, Expanding Mountain Region Presence & UHNW Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Independent Louisville, CO-Based RIA, with $600M in RAUM, Shares Lido's Client-First Philosophy; Lido Continues Strategic Nationwide Growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, LLC (Lido), a leading wealth advisory firm with over $24 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM) as of September 30, 2024, announced today that it will be entering a partnership with Platte River Wealth Advisors (Platte River). Louisville, CO-based Platte River has over $600 million in RAUM as of October 30, 2024, and offers tailored strategies and solutions.

"We're excited to welcome the Platte River team to Lido Advisors, where growth-minded talent thrives. Our M&A strategy has always been about adding top-tier professionals and strategically expanding our geographic footprint in key regions, and this team embodies that vision," said Jason Ozur, CEO of Lido Advisors. "With experts like Tyler, a CPA and CFP, and Warren, a CFA, joining our already sophisticated team, we're bolstering our deep bench of experience. Lido was founded by CPA's and attorneys-and our roots have helped us prioritize talent that fuels long-term success. This addition is no exception."

All members of the Platte River team will join Lido. Tyler Olsen, CFP, CPA, President and Wealth Advisor and Warren Baker, CFA, Director of Investment Strategy will become partners at Lido.



Since 2021, Lido has combined its strong organic growth with strategic M&A opportunities which emphasize geographical and cultural alignment.

The firm has grown by nearly $20 billion over this period.

"Lido Advisors believes, as we do, that clients do not need or want cookie-cutter solutions, and that bespoke financial advice and solutions can be delivered within a personalized, family office experience," said Tyler Olsen, CFP, CPA, President and Wealth Advisor of Platte River Wealth Advisors. "It is a natural fit for us to join with Lido, because like them, we bring the fiduciary's commitment to our clients in everything we do, along with a holistic approach and a personal touch. We're looking forward to the partnership and the additional services Lido can bring to our clients."

