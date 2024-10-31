Dubai Parks™ and Resorts hosts Dubai’s first-ever Wagathon as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 30 October 2024 In collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and (DET), Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East, is set to make history with the city’s first-ever Wagathon at Riverland™ Dubai. Taking place on Saturday, 2nd November from 8:00am to 12:00pm, the iconic fitness-focused event invites animal lovers, pet owners, and their four-legged companions to join a unique fitness adventure filled with a fitness parade, fun activities, live entertainment, and more.



The Wagathon is part of the eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world.



Set against the picturesque backdrop of Riverland™ Dubai, the day will kick off with a one-of-a-kind fitness parade at Riverland™ Dubai, where guests and their furry friends will enjoy a 2km walk or jog through scenenic routes passing through the French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula. Open to pets of all kinds – dogs, cats, and even birds – participants can also engage with the specially-designed obstacle courses and challenges along the way, designed to bring the community together and inspire an active lifestyle. A special appearance by the Police K9 Unit will offer a live demonstration of their incredible skills, adding to the excitement.



Energetic mascots, live music and entertainment will create a lively, family-friendly atmosphere at Dubai’s most Instagrammable location. All participants who complete the walk will be awarded a customised rosette and certificate, marking their achievement and commitment to fitness.



For some added fun, attendees are also encouraged to get creative with their pet’s outfits, as prizes will be awarded for categories like Best Dressed Pet and Best Pet-Owner Look-Alike.



Additionally, attendees will have the chance to explore a pet-centric marketplace offering an array of pet products and services, from grooming essentials to treats and toys. The market provides a wonderful opportunity for pet owners to connect, learn, and discover everything they need for their pets wellbeing—all in one place.



For football fans, Real Madrid World’s freestyle performers will steal the spotlight, showcasing their talent with impressive tricks and stunts performed in perfect synchrony. Dressed in official team gear, these athletes will add a sporty touch to the event, further highlighting the day’s fitness focus.



The day continues from 12:00pm to 4:00pm with a hands-on petting farm experience in the Peninsula area, where children can interact with a variety of animals, including rabbits, birds, turtles, and ducks. For families looking to welcome a new pet to the family, the event will also feature a heartwarming adoption drive, bringing together five of the UAE’s leading animal rescue organisations to help match pets with their forever homes.



Early bird tickets for the Wagathon start at AED 15, and can be purchased online at or at the entrance to Riverland™ Dubai. Annual Pass Holders and guests holding tickets to any of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ theme parks—MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, and LEGOLAND® Water Park—will enjoy complimentary access to the Wagathon, making it a perfect addition to an action-packed day of fitness and theme park fun.



The Wagathon at Riverland™ Dubai promises to be a must-attend event for Dubai’s fitness and pet-loving communities, offering an unforgettable experience where residents and visitors can come together to celebrate fitness, animals, and outdoor activities—all set within the breathtaking surroundings of one of Dubai’s most vibrant destinations.





