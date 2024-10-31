Riyadh Hosts the ServiceNow Summit on Digital Transformation and AI Technologies

(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - October 31, 2024: - Yesterday ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, hosted the ServiceNow Summit Riyadh, focused on digital transformation and AI technologies, at the Fairmont Hotel. The event was attended by more than 500 distinguished guests, including representatives from prominent customers like NEOM, SDAIA, and Aramco, along with leading digital transformation experts. It featured insightful presentations from Saif Mashat, Area Vice President, ServiceNow Saudi Arabia as well as leaders from across the ServiceNow ecosystem.

ServiceNow, with its end-to-end AI-powered platform has been chosen by 85% of the Fortune 500. With no less than 350 different AI innovations included in Xanadu, their most recent Now Platform update, ServiceNow is heading towards a promising strategic future in the Middle East and Africa. The International Data Corporation (IDC) expects annual worldwide spending on AI-centric systems to surpass $300 billion by 2026, with the technology underpinning areas such as performance, growth, engagement, satisfaction, safety, security, governance, privacy, sustainability, ethics, wellbeing, payments, and more.

The summit highlighted a range of topics related to the role of modern AI-powered technologies in supporting institutions to enhance their operational capabilities and improve efficiency, focusing on providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of various sectors. Among the notable speakers was Robert Doornbos, former Formula 1 driver and entrepreneur, who shared insights on how technology, data, and real-time analysis drive high-speed decision-making.

"The ServiceNow Summit in Riyadh presents an excellent opportunity to showcase innovative solutions that enhance operational flexibility and future readiness for businesses," said Saif Mashat, Area Vice President, ServiceNow Saudi Arabia. "Since the opening of our ServiceNow MENA HQ earlier this year, we have seen significant growth, with our KSA team expanding to support the rapid transformation across the Kingdom. Our investments now include establishing a data center for cloud computing in full compliance with Saudi regulations. This growth reflects our strong commitment to Saudi Arabia and reinforces our ongoing support for its digital transformation journey. We take pride in our contributions and partnerships as we collaborate to build a prosperous digital future that aligns with the Kingdom's ambitious vision."

The Summit reflects ServiceNow's commitment to supporting innovation in Saudi Arabia by providing advanced digital solutions and cloud services. The company had also reaffirmed its investment of $500 million in the region, announced this year, reflecting its vision to support digital transformation in both the public and private sectors, create job opportunities, and develop digital skills in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.





