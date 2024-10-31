Applied Launches New Epic Quotes Commercial Lines In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-insurer commercial rating solution natively embedded in Applied Epic to accelerate quoting workflows for top-line revenue growth and operations efficiency

Toronto, ON., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general release of Epic Quotes Commercial Lines, the industry's embedded commercial lines rating solution, for Canadian brokers. Launching Commercial Lines rating capabilities natively into Applied Epic®, brokerages can pre-populate customer and risk data already in Applied Epic to remove redundant data entry and quote multiple insurers across more than 240 business categories in a single interface. This new integrated quoting workflow eliminates the need to quote insurers via their individual portals so brokers can drive bottom line efficiency and top line premium growth.

Key capabilities of Epic Quotes Commercial Lines include:



Pre-Fill with Epic Policy Data: Pre-fill account and risk information from Applied Epic to begin a quote and eliminate the need to re-enter base question data.

Multi-Line Quoting: Include up to three IBC codes for the same quote request, eliminating a lot of the effort and time spent quoting submissions manually.

Multi-Location Quoting: Enter multiple locations, buildings, and related details as a part of a single workflow when quoting, eliminating the need to re-enter data and submit multiple quotes for a single risk with multiple locations.

Mark Quote as Sold: Indicate which market was bound to the business and create a policy directly in Applied Epic, increasing visibility of quote status and reducing manual rekeying of data. Single View of Submissions: Maintain overarching visibility into historical and active quotes, including high-level details like market rates and status, with customizable columns to tailor views.

“We have made consistent progress on transforming the commercial process with goal to remove redundant data entry from quoting and streamline remarketing across small, mid-market, and large complex risks – all from within Applied Epic,” said William Ma, VP of Product Management, Applied Systems Canada.“Epic Quotes Commercial Lines underscores our ongoing commitment to further connecting the end-to-end policy lifecycle so brokers can optimize business operations and ultimately deliver greater choice to their customers faster.”

