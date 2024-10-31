Tapclicks Announces Tapai Initiative: Leading The AI Revolution For Marketers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced its TapAI initiative, a commitment to further focus and invest in advanced machine and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. TapAI is the comprehensive new initiative guiding and encompassing the integration of AI into all aspects of the TapClicks marketing operations platform, delivering a spectrum of applications to companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands.

TapClicks already leads in delivering AI to revolutionize marketing analysis, harnessing AI to unlock new levels of insight and efficiency, in several key ways:

1 Decision Making: AI and machine learning are only as good as the data which drive them, and data is the cornerstone of effective marketing. TapClicks provides data capture, warehousing, analytics, and in-depth insight into campaign performance and customer behavior, empowering marketers to make informed decisions based on timely data and prescriptive analytics.

Marketing Efficiency: AI and automation tools can maximize the effectiveness of scarce marketing resources, helping teams deliver higher quality results at lower cost. For example, ChatGPT executive summaries deploy AI to enhance prescriptive analytics and streamline marketing reporting and analytics across all channels. Insights/Cohort Analysis: Benchmark Widgets leverage AI to segment advertisers into standard industry categories and provide customized, actionable omni-channel recommendations. A corresponding scoring mechanism demonstrates marketing performance versus industry cohorts, giving marketers a real indication of the effectiveness of their efforts.

“Our TapAI initiative leverages leading-edge AI to revolutionize digital marketing,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks.“By automating processes and delivering actionable insights, we're empowering marketers to make smarter decisions, optimize strategies, and drive unprecedented ROI. This isn't just an upgrade - it's a game-changer for the industry."

Along with the above breakthroughs, the TapAI initiative will access a wide variety of AI applications to enhance the ways in which marketers engage with data, accelerate engagement with clients, speed decision making and automate routine tasks. For example:

1. AI-driven solutions to integrate concise summaries, comprehensive overviews and creative content into dashboards and reports, ensuring scalability and ease of use. A sophisticated suite of marketing prompts can facilitate adoption of large language model (LLM) tools.

AI-generated analytics tools can compare individual marketing results to reference datasets and suggest tailored omni-channel recommendations.

learning, AI-enriched analytics and recommendation technologies across the TapClicks marketing operations platform will provide easy-to-use instructions, comparisons, scores, and chat-based interactions to speed results.

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for enabling partners and other third-party users to access TapClicks' leading-edge technologies and embed them in their own products.

TapClicks has realigned internal product and engineering talent to accelerate the TapAI effort, along with increasing investment in key management and technology roles, hiring leaders with prior experience at institutions such as Amazon, Google, BMC Software, Oracle / Netsuite, Hearst, Sony and Verizon.

Combining large datasets with deep analytics, marketing automation and advanced AI will transform the MarTech space. This convergence will better enable marketers to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing. TapAI's focus is to invest in and deploy revolutionary AI technologies to streamline processes, discover actionable insights, drive informed decision-making, and ultimately deliver exceptional value for marketers.

