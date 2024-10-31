Kuwait Rep. To Arab League: Threatening UNRWA Catastrophic For Security, Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Any possible fall for would be catastrophic for global security and peace, said a Kuwaiti on Thursday.

In a speech to the urgent meeting of permanent representatives to the Arab League on the alarming situation in Palestine, Kuwait Permanent Representative Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi reiterated his country's support of Jordan's request to hold the meeting on the background of the Israeli occupation's parliament (Knesset) vote to ban UNRWA operations in occupied Palestine.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi expressed utter condemnation of the so-called parliament for its inhumane law, which lacked legitimacy on the level of humanitarian and international laws and norms.

This step is part of a long list of violations against international and humanitarian last and goes against UNSC 2417, which condemned the starving of civilians during conflict, he added.

He also expressed abhorrence towards the blocking of humanitarian aid aimed at civilians, saying that such aid was a lifeline to Palestinians and without it death would be certain.

Since the brutal war on the Gaza Strip and Palestine began, Palestinian rights continued to be violated daily and the so-called Knesset illegitimate added to the offense against Palestinians, the Kuwaiti diplomat asserted.

He went on to say that since establishment in December of 1949, UNRWA had been always been the target of smearing campaigns questioning its legitimacy and important role, despite the UN agency being a fulfillment to UNGA resolution 194 especially article 11, which called for the return of refugees to their homes.

Within this frame, Al-Mutairi expressed Kuwait's support in the letter of UNRWA's Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini on October 28, 2024, which warned of the consequences of the Knesset decision.

The Kuwaiti diplomat reaffirmed Kuwait's support to UNRWA, revealing that his country had offered USD 27 million in aid to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since the Gaza aggression began.

He pointed out that Kuwait cooperated with Jordan and Slovenia back in May in New York in the joint initiative commitment aimed at support UNRWA politically and financially.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi expressed condolences to UNRWA workers who have died in the Israeli occupation's assault on Palestine, and renewed Kuwait's calls for the UNSC to intervene and end the genocide against Palestinians. (end)

