Mohap Launches National Supplementary Measles Immunization Campaign 2024 In Cooperation With Health Authorities

support National Measles Elimination Program and

National Policy on Vaccinations

Targeting children aged 1 to 7, the campaign seeks to protect them from measles and its complications MoHAP's immunisation programs follow latest WHO-approved international protocols to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy

Dubai Oct 31st, 2024: The of and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National Supplementary Measles Immunization Campaign 2024, themed“Protect Yourself, Protect Your Community.” In partnership with the Emirates Health Services, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, and Dubai Health Authority, the campaign aims to strengthen immunity and protect public health by providing an additional booster dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccination for children in the target age group.

The initiative seeks to boost vaccination coverage and secure immunity against the virus as part of the national measles elimination programme and the global goal to eradicate the disease by 2030.

Target group

The drive targets children aged 1 to 7, aiming to protect them from measles and its complications. Seen as the safest and most effective method of disease prevention, vaccination is a top priority for the Ministry of Health and Prevention in fostering a preventive, health-conscious society. The initiative not only represents a vital investment in the well-being of future generations but is also a cornerstone for sustainable development.

National Policy on Vaccinations

H.E. Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that the National Measles Campaign falls under the umbrella of the National Policy on Vaccinations, a multi-sectoral national framework for combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks to individuals and society, including measles. It is also part of the Ministry's strategy to promote public health and foster a preventive, health-conscious society.

He added that the Ministry of Health and Prevention is committed to strengthening the health system's response to infectious diseases through national programs, enhanced surveillance mechanisms, and the integration of health authorities' performance. The Ministry also seeks to improve strategic vaccination coverage indicators by ensuring accessible, preventive health services across all health facilities and collaborating within a unified national health system.

Global Leadership in Immunisation

His Excellency emphasised that the UAE will continue to play a leading role globally in promoting immunisation and achieving high measles coverage rates.“We at the Ministry strictly follow the latest WHO-approved protocols, ensuring the highest safety and efficacy standards, leading to a significant decline in measles infection rates. Through continuously updated immunisation programs, the UAE strives to achieve 100% vaccination coverage among target groups by 2030.”

Community Engagement

Meanwhile, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Prevention, emphasised that the measles vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the disease, which poses a serious health risk to unvaccinated children if contracted. She urged parents to bring their children to health centres and school clinics designated by the health authorities to ensure high vaccination coverage, thereby supporting the campaign's objectives and strengthening community immunity.

Dr. Al Marzouqi highlighted that community participation is necessary to ensure the success of immunisation programs. Accordingly, the Ministry is committed to involving families in protecting their children's health, with medical teams prepared to answer parents' questions and provide necessary support.