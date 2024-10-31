Zelensky condemns Russia for attack on 9-story building in Kharkiv

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia for an attack on a nine-story residential building in Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, stating that the strike resulted in injuries, including among children. In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy expressed concern for those potentially trapped under the rubble and confirmed that emergency services are actively working at the scene to assist the and search for survivors.



Zelenskyy also expressed frustration towards Western allies for what he described as a delay in decision-making regarding Ukraine’s military requests, specifically mentioning the need for the United States to approve the use of long-range weapons capable of targeting sites within Russian territory. This call highlights the ongoing urgency for military support as Ukraine faces increased aggression.



In a related development, operations at the international airport in Saratov, a southern city in Russia, have been suspended until further notice due to threats of a potential Ukrainian drone attack. This announcement was made by Governor Roman Busargin on Telegram, underscoring the heightened security concerns in the region.



Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the port of Berdyansk, situated in the Sea of Azov, was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones, reflecting the continued hostilities between the two nations. The conflict remains intense, particularly in Russia's border region of Kursk, where Ukraine has initiated incursions since August, and in eastern Ukraine, where Russia claims to be making advances on several fronts.

MENAFN31102024000045015839ID1108837917