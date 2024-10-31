AZ Lemonade Stand Launches AZ-ZERO: Zero Sugar, Zero Calories, All Flavor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AZ Lemonade Stand, Arizona's beloved handcrafted lemonade brand, proudly introduces AZ-ZERO, a refreshing lemonade featuring zero sugar and zero calories. Available in Original Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, AZ-ZERO maintains the bold, refreshing taste fans love-without the sugar.

What sets AZ-ZERO apart is its use of monk fruit as a natural sweetener, delivering delicious flavor without calories. Made with real lemons and natural flavors, AZ-ZERO is an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers seeking a guilt-free lemonade experience.

"We're incredibly proud of AZ-ZERO," said Kyle Hollenbeck, Co-Founder. "Creating a zero-sugar lemonade while preserving our signature flavor was a challenge. With monk fruit, we've struck the perfect balance, offering a crisp, flavorful experience with zero sugar and calories."

AZ-ZERO will be available starting in October at select retailers across Arizona and online at .

Additionally, customers can enjoy the following flavor launches:



AZ-ZERO : Original Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, both with zero sugar. Limited-Time Offer : Cranberry Lemonade.

The brand also introduces its signature lemonade in a 1-gallon jug format, available in:



Original Lemonade

Prickly Pear Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade Huckleberry Lemonade

This 1-gallon option is perfect for frozen lemonades, snow cones, bulk service, and cocktail mixers.

About AZ Lemonade Stand

Founded in 2020, AZ Lemonade Stand aims to create the best lemonade in the world. With a range of handcrafted flavors made from real, natural ingredients, the brand continues to innovate for lemonade lovers everywhere.

To learn more check out the company's website or check out their Instagram .

Company Contact

Kyle Hollenbeck

[email protected]

602-435-7489

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

[email protected]

609-432-2237



SOURCE AZ Lemonade Stand

