Rocket Station Lands Top Talent: Elissa Unger To Lead Business Development

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Station is pleased to announce the appointment of

Elissa Unger to lead Business Development. Unger brings a decade of experience in strategic development and high-value fundraising to the table.

A fundraising powerhouse, Unger has driven multimillion-dollar campaigns for the Air Force Academy Foundation, the University of Colorado, and Michigan State University. Her expertise in portfolio management and team leadership is set to propel Rocket Station's growth in the competitive virtual staffing industry.

"I'm thrilled to join Rocket Station and drive new opportunities," said Unger. "The company's innovative spirit aligns perfectly with my approach to business development."

Marc Nickell, CEO of Rocket Station, expressed his enthusiasm: "Elissa's track record of success and visionary approach make her the perfect fit for our team. Her leadership will be instrumental in taking Rocket Station to new heights."

Unger's role will focus on forging new partnerships and expanding Rocket Station's market presence. Her strategic acumen will be crucial as the company navigates growth objectives and expands new avenues for growth.

Rocket Station's virtual assistants are top offshore talent available at reasonable prices, significantly impacting both the financial health and productivity of client companies. By providing skilled professionals at competitive rates, Rocket Station enables businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and focus on core growth strategies.

Beyond her professional achievements, Unger is passionate about outdoor conservation, serving on the board of the Rocky Mountain Field Institute. She holds a B.A. in Hospitality Business from Michigan State University, where she was a standout field hockey player. Her collegiate achievements include being named NFHCA Academic All-American, team captain, and earning Big Ten Champion and Big Ten Tournament MVP titles. She holds an M.A. in Sport & Recreation Management from Kent State University.

Rocket Station's acquisition of Unger signals a bold move to strengthen its position in the virtual staffing solutions market. For more information, visit

About Rocket Station: Rocket Station is a leading provider of innovative virtual staffing solutions, empowering solopreneurs, and businesses to achieve operational excellence and drive growth. By offering access to a global pool of top-tier talent at competitive rates, Rocket Station helps organizations of all sizes streamline their operations, reduce overhead costs, and focus on core business objectives. With a commitment to process, quality, efficiency, and client success, Rocket Station is revolutionizing the way companies approach staffing and productivity in the digital age.

